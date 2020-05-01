FAIRMONT — The battle for supremacy of the North Marion High girls’ basketball program as well as the Fairmont Senior civil war ultimately ended with the 2011 North Marion girls’ basketball team and 2019 Fairmont Senior boys’ soccer advancing to the Elite Eight round of the Marion County Tournament of Champions on Thursday.
The 2011 North Marion girls’ team, which cemented a Class AAA three-peat from 2009 through 2011, defeated the 2018 Lady Huskies, the program’s most recent championship squad. Fairmont Senior’s 2019 boys’ soccer team, meanwhile, took out a fellow Polar Bears title team, defeating FSHS’s 2001 boys’ swimming state championship squad.
The victories by ‘11 NMHS girls’ basketball and ‘19 FSHS boys’ soccer sent both to the Elite Eight, where they join 2019 Fairmont Senior boys’ cross country, 2017 Fairmont Senior boys’ basketball, 2004 East Fairmont softball and 2019 Fairmont Senior golf as teams that have now advanced in the bracket, which will ultimately crown the county’s greatest single season team ever on the basis of fan voting.
Voting is now live to determine the matchups for the final two slots in the Elite Eight, which feature the 1975 Rivesville football team vs. the 1968 Monongah football team & the 2018 Fairmont Senior football team vs. the 2009 Fairmont Senior girls’ lacrosse team. Votes can be cast online at timeswv.com/sports or on Twitter @bradheltzTWV.
We’ll now examine the achievements and accomplishments of the two teams exiting the original 32-team Marion County Tournament of Champions bracket. North Marion’s 2018 girls’ basketball team defeated the 1998 North Marion wrestling team in the tournament’s first round, while Fairmont Senior’s 2001 boys’ swim team took an opening round victory over 1995 North Marion boys’ cross country team.
2018 North Marion girls’ basketball
A dominant and nearly infallible regular season was followed up by a heart-stopping fight for survival in the state tournament in an unforgettable Class AA state title run by the Huskies in 2018. North Marion posted a 27-1 record, won the Big 10 Conference, sectional and regional titles and then defeated Wyoming East 72-62 for the Class AA state championship in which the Huskies set the state tournament record with a 35-of-36 showing from the foul line.
But while the Huskies’ overall season stands as an undeniable conquest, North Marion’s state tournament games against Bluefield, Frankfort and Wyoming East all hung in the balance late with North’s season looking dead in the water at times. But in each game, the Huskies refused to fade, refused to lose.
Against Bluefield in the tournament’s first round, the top-seeded Huskies faced an eight-point deficit with just six minutes remaining. In the state semis versus Frankfort, they trailed by 16 with 2:30 left in the third quarter. Even in the title game against Wyoming East, the game was knotted up at 47-47 entering a decisive fourth quarter. But each time, North Marion rallied back, erasing any deficits to survive and advance. The most memorable finish came in the first round versus Bluefield when NMHS junior forward Cara Minor hit a game-winning buzzer beater to avoid overtime, a shot the WVSSAC later deemed shouldn’t have counted.
The Huskies’ eventual Class AA state championship win over Wyoming East was the fourth in program history, all of which have come during the tenure of coach Mike Parrish. The 2018 team’s lone loss that season came in a regular season game at Keyser, which the Huskies avenged in dominant fashion in the regional co-final via an 81-37 throttling.
Under Parrish, the 2018 NMHS team deployed tenacious full-court pressure defensively and pushed the pace and spread the floor offensively. The team’s guard combo of junior Hannah Shriver and sophomore Taylor Buonamici were the engines of the team, with Shriver exploding onto the scene to earn an all-state first team spot and Buonamici earning an all-state third team nod while also pouring in 33 points, including 21-of-22 from the foul line, in the team’s title victory. Minor was an all-state honorable mention selection at forward as were the Huskies’ two senior leaders in sharpshooter Leah Parrish and forward Brielle Osborne.
2001 Fairmont Senior boys’ swimming
There’s a legit case to be made that the 2001 season for Fairmont Senior boys’ swimming is the apex of what is perhaps the county’s greatest sports dynasty ever. From the 1999 season in which swimming first became a WVSSAC-sanctioned sport through the 2008 season, Fairmont Senior boys’ swimming won 10-consecutive state championships, and the ‘01 team beat out the state runners-up George Washington at the state meet by a whopping 78 points. In total, the ‘01 Polar Bears tallied 227 points at the state meet, the most ever during their 10 championships and the fourth most ever for a boys’ team at the state meet.
The FSHS ‘01 team won just two events for state titles in the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay, but the Polar Bears combined for another 12 place finishes across another eight events. The 200 medley relay, which clocked a then-state meet record time of 1:43.01, was made up of Beau Kripcak, Drew Watkins, Levi Parker, and Glauber Fujioka. The 200 freestyle relay quartet, which posted a then-record meet time of 1:31.11 also had Parker and Fujioka as the first and fourth legs, respectively, with Brooks Parker and Ethan Blankenship as the two middle legs. The Polar Bears’ 400 freestyle relay team was disqualified, preventing the relay sweep.
Fairmont Senior also gobbled up points in individual events despite not nabbing a state title. As a team, FSHS collected two second places, three third places, two fourth places, four fifth places and a sixth place in the individual events.
Blankenship and Levi Parker came the closest to nabbing individual gold at the state meet, with both finishing as runner-up. Blankenship placed second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.22 that was just 0.59 seconds out of first, while Parker was second in the 50-yard freestyle at 22.62 seconds, a mark that was 1.66 seconds off the winning pace. Blankenship and Parker also recorded two of the Polar Bears three third-place finishes as Blankenship came in third in the 100-yard freestyle, while Parker was third in the 100-yard butterfly.
Drew Waitkus was the third member of the Polar Bears to earn a third-place finish after clocking a time of 1:05.90 in the 100-yard breaststroke. He also took fifth overall in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:14.48. Kripcak and freshman John Wade also collected a pair of individual place finishes, with Kripcak placing fifth in the 100-yard backstroke and sixth in the 200-yard individual medley and Wade finishing fourth in the 500-yard free and fifth in the 200-yard free.
Blankenship, Parker, Waitkus, Kripcak and Wade combined for 10 of the team’s 12 individual place finishes as each swimmer recorded two apiece. Fujioka, with a fourth place finish in the 50-yard freestyle and Adam Pratt, with a fifth place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke, also earned individual place finishes for the Polar Bears.
