North Marion's Alex Masters to join West Liberty men's soccer program

FAIRMONT — If you ask North Marion High head boys’ soccer coach Tyler Scott, you couldn’t build a better athlete for the sport of soccer than Husky senior Alex Masters.
“If I could build a soccer player it would look like Alex Masters. He’s physically built for the sport. He can jump, he can run like a deer, and he’s really studious when he comes to the sport,” Scott said.
That will come as welcome news to men’s soccer fans at West Liberty University, as last week, Masters signed his National Letter of Intent to play soccer with the Hilltoppers.
“There’s a lot to build on [at West Liberty], and I feel like I can be a defensive asset to the team for the next few years...the team chemistry is really good, and I feel like it’s a great opportunity to go make a difference for the program,” Masters said.
“Honestly, I couldn’t be prouder of Alex and what he has meant for our program. It really shows that hard work pays off. I’m very proud of him for that,” Scott said.
One of Masters’ biggest assets on the pitch that will help him contribute at the next level, according to both himself and Coach Scott, is his knowledge of the sport and his soccer IQ — an aspect Masters said is often overlooked, but he believes plays an integral role in the sport. He also cites his experience playing multiple positions in helping build that knowledge.
“In my four years at North Marion I played all over the field. I have experience on offense as well as defense. Honestly soccer is one of the most underrated sports due to the [intelligence] aspect. It takes a lot more brain than brawn. It’s all about making adjustments,” Masters said.
Scott not only attests for that high level of intelligence, but also that Masters combines it with a competitive edge that set him aside from many athletes at the high school level.
“He has a really high soccer IQ that showed on the pitch and at practice every day. He also has a really strong will to win and a real passion for the game, which was honestly a lot of fuel for our team,” he said.
The decision on where Masters would attend college wasn’t purely about soccer, though — he said the choice came down to either West Liberty or Fairmont State, with the latter institution not fielding a men’s soccer program.
While Masters believes that Fairmont State offers a strong academic environment, and the appeal of staying closer to friends and family crossed his mind. In the end, he decided that continuing his career collegiately was worth some heavy consideration.
“West Liberty was the one that had a soccer team, which was mostly the reason I chose there,” he said.
Once he visited the campus at West Liberty and was introduced to the team and environment, the deal was sealed. He felt confident the program was the right place for him.
“I went to visit and I went on a Black and Gold day, and I just loved the campus. From what I saw from the scrimmage he invited me to that I went up to and played with the team, a lot of the guys were really cool and had great personalities. And it looks like they have a good future with a bunch of them being younger,” he said.
“A lot of the guys up there are really smart and intelligent about the game, and so is the coaching staff — I feel like the way I play, I’m smart on the ball and very physical, but I can also work it down the field. They want their wing backs to work it down the field up there.”
