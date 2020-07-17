MONONGAH — Levi Clemens admits he thought his baseball career was over. His body had absorbed the brunt of an upbringing in the game and his playing days had simply run their course.
“There for a while, I had myself convinced that I was done,” Clemens said. “I wasn’t going to play anymore baseball and my body had had enough.”
Clemens, after all, had already poured plenty into the game and accomplished a lot in the sport, including three quality seasons at North Marion High as a pitcher and middle infielder.
Still, even as Clemens’ senior season with the Huskies got wiped away due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and he prepared to continue his education in college, Fairmont State baseball coach Phil Caruso left the door open for Clemens to play at the next level if he had a change of heart.
“When he texted me the day of graduation, it kind of clicked in me that if I didn’t do this, I wouldn’t be happy anymore,” Clemens said. “This is all I’ve done my whole life and it’s what has made me happy my whole life. I realized it would be stupid to pass up an opportunity when it was given and now we’re here.”
Now, Clemens’ career is not over. His baseball days are not done. Clemens is a Falcon as he signed a National Letter of Intent on Thursday to join the Fairmont State baseball program and continue his career at the Division II college level.
“It was the right choice,” Clemens said.
Clemens, who plans to major in criminology at Fairmont State, will join the Falcons as a pitcher first with backup plans to play middle infielder.
“I really liked Fairmont State because it’s close to home, the coaches are very welcoming, and they’ve treated me amazingly when I’ve worked out with them before,” Clemens said. “I’ve talked to some of the players, the coaches have talked to me before, and I’ve lifted with one of their coaches. So it all made my decision pretty easy.
“It was just kind of the perfect fit from the beginning.”
Clemens will head to the Falcons after a distinguished career at North Marion even with the final season of his high school career being cancelled this spring due to the coronavirus. Clemens, however, was a mainstay for the Huskies in his three prior seasons as he received ample playing time even as a freshman. By his junior season, Clemens was already the Huskies’ top starter on the mound, and when he wasn’t pitching, he was the linchpin of the team’s infield at shortstop and occasionally second base. He was also a shoe-in for one of the team’s top two spots in the batting order as one of the Huskies’ best hitters.
Following his junior season in 2019, Clemens was named to the All-Big 10 Second Team as one of two North Marion players to earn all-conference honors. He was named to the all-conference squad as a utility player, which was fitting considering his all-around value to the Huskies.
As Clemens leaves behind his time at North Marion and heads on to the college level, he said he’ll take stock of the moments and experiences of his career more so than any personal achievements or even in team successes.
“It’s about the memories,” Clemens said, “the memories of being around the team, the jokes, even getting absolutely screamed at sometimes. It’s just those things you can never get back and the enjoyment that came from it.”
