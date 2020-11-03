RACHEL — A week prior to Friday, North Marion senior defensive end and captain Garrett Conaway oversaw the Huskies’ defensive line take one on the chin in a road loss to No. 2 Frankfort. The Falcons rolled up 400-plus rush yards in the 36-19 victory over the Huskies, and even NMHS coach Daran Hays admitted his group was out-physicaled in the trenches.
In the aftermath of that loss to Frankfort, Hays said he challenged the Huskies’ offensive and defensive lines heading into Friday’s showdown against Robert C. Byrd. And led by Conaway’s outstanding two-way efforts, the two units responded, Hays said, despite North Marion falling to the Eagles 30-17 and suffering a second straight loss.
Conaway, a reigning all-state defensive end who has put together another fine season in 2020, was a destructive force against the Eagles, imposing his will as both a pass rusher and run defender. He zipped around blockers on some occasions and ripped through them on others. He snuffed plays out in the backfield with penetration and tracked them down to the far side with pursuit.
Conaway simply seemed to be everywhere all the time as he finished the game with a team-high 10 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
Whether the Eagles designed plays to go at him or away from him, Conaway was unavoidable as a run defender and unblockable as a pass rusher. He piled up stops in the run game by both setting the edge and crashing down, and as a pass rusher, Conaway’s recorded sack actually came by way of a pair of 1/2 sacks as he pressured RCB quarterback Xavier Lopez on multiple occasions. And in the fourth quarter, with North Marion trailing by one score and trying to get the ball back to its offense, Conaway provided an opportunity when he bopped the ball from RCB running back Jeremiah King’s grasp to force a fumble. The Eagles recovered, however, and eventually scored to put the game away for good.
For as outstanding as Conaway was defensively against Byrd, he was also excellent offensively from his tight end spot. In addition to his in-line blocking duties, he also snagged three passes for 20 yards, including a clutch 6-yard TD catch on a 4th-and-3 play late in the first half. The touchdown grab, which required both strong hands and a ballerina-like toe tap along the sideline, put North Marion up 14-10 at the half.
Conaway and the Huskies (5-3) will return to the field this Friday at 7 p.m. when they host Liberty in their regular season finale.
