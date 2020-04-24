North Marion's Freeman to coach in annual North-South all-star game

RACHEL — The last time North Marion’s Chris Freeman took part in West Virginia’s annual North-South all-star basketball game, he was alongside some of the state’s brightest northern area stars, including first team all-staters Rashad Kent of Fairmont Senior and Michael Jebbia and Darius Goodwin of Wheeling Park. Against Freeman — an all-state special honorable mention selection that season — and the North, however, was a South squad of generational talents, including Woodrow Wilson’s Tamar Slay and Jamel Bradley.
“They played both in the NBA, so it was a tough outing,” Freeman said in reference to Beckley’s star duo. “But it was a close game; the score was something 130-120, but it was fun to play in.”
That was in 1998 after Freeman’s senior season where he capped his playing career at North Marion as the Huskies’ third all-time leading scorer at the time. The North-South game that summer was the last time he donned the silver and black in his NMHS athletic career.
“They stuck me in a room with Rashad who was 6-foot-6, 230 pounds and Goodwin who was about 6-foot-7, 215,” Freeman said with a laugh, “so they had the beds and I just rolled out a cot and slept on it.”
Now, 20-plus years later, Freeman is back to represent the North in the annual North-South all-star classic, this time from the sidelines. Freeman, along with Pendleton County’s Ryan Lambert, have been tabbed as the coaches for the North squad, while South Charleston’s Josh Daniel and Shady Spring’s Ronnie Olson will coach the South team in the annual matchup that is currently scheduled for June 12 at the South Charleston Community Center.
“It’s an honor to be selected to coach in the North-South game. It’s a great event, of course, for the kids and hopefully we can have it,” said Freeman, who led the Huskies to their fourth straight Class AA regional co-final before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus COVID-19 costing North Marion a chance at its first state tournament berth since 2013. “I’m pretty excited about it. It’s a good way to finish out the season; to see such high quality athletes play and showcase their skills is always a fun event.”
Freeman, who just finished his 13th season as the North Marion boys’ head coach and his 15th season overall as a head coach, led the Huskies to a 19-5 record this past season, the second most wins in a single season in program history, trailing only the 1999 Class AAA state championship team. North Marion was slated to play Keyser on the road in the Class AA Region I co-final for a bid at the state tournament and a chance to get to 20 wins when the season was suspended and ultimately canceled due to COVID-19.
“Definitely with how the season ended I was excited to be able to do it. I thought it would be a great opportunity for myself to get out and coach some of the best seniors in the northern part of the state and just be around a lot of talented players,” Freeman said. “Hopefully we can go down there and have a good showing.”
Freeman said he it still waiting to hear about finalized rosters for the North-South game and said rosters will indeed be announced regardless of what happens with the game’s status due to concerns over COVID-19. As of now, the North-South boys’ basketball game and skills competitions are set to go on as scheduled on Friday, June 12, one day before the North-South football game on Saturday. In line with the football game, the furthest the game could realistically get pushed back and still be played would be a week, Freeman said.
“If nothing else, the boys will know they’ve had the honor of being selected for the North-South game even if it doesn’t get played,” Freeman said of the impending roster announcement.
If the game does go on as currently scheduled, there’s only one allotted practice session for the coaches and players that Thursday before the game, Freeman said, as opposed to football which has nearly a week’s worth of practices.
“We’ll put in a couple of out of bounds plays and maybe a set here or there, but other than that, we’re just going to tip it up and kind of let them go and rotate everyone in there,” Freeman said. “I don’t think there will be a whole lot of coaching involved.”
Freeman’s invitation to coach alongside Lambert for the North team was somewhat random, he said. He got in contact with Lincoln coach Jordan Toth, who coached the North in last year’s game. He said wanted to try to get information on how he would go about nominating one of his players to play in the game — Huskies’ senior all-state guard Gunner Murphy. But when he contacted the game’s directors, he said an invitation was extended to him to coach in the game.
“He just said he heard my name from some other coaches and thought I was a good candidate to coach the game,” Freeman said. “It’s a great game, it’s a showcase game. I’m just honored to be able to go down there and represent the North and have some fun with the players.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.