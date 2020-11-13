FAIRMONT — One is a lifer in the game, a star built through hundreds of grinding hours on the course perfecting his craft over the years. The other is a relative newbie to the sport, a quick-study who just this past summer finally found her love for the links.
North Marion’s Michael Harris and Fairmont Senior Bekah Jenkins had quite contrasting paths to the state’s upper echelon of high school golfers, but on Thursday both players aligned on the same future track as each signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their golfing careers in college at Fairmont State University under Falcons head coach Sarah Yost.
Harris joins the Falcons after a legendary career at North Marion where he rose to become one of the state’s best high school golfers while also spearheading a 180-degree turnaround by the entire Huskies program. During his four years at NMHS, Harris led the Huskies to three-consecutive state tournaments, including back-to-back Class AA state runners-up in 2019 and 2020, and individually, he twice earned individual all-state honors, including a Class AA individual state runner-up this fall, and was named the 2020 Big 10 Conference Player of the Year.
“It’s going to be nice to be able to play in front of my family,” said Harris of signing on at Fairmont State. “It’s going to be nice to stay at home and keep being a kid for a while and not really have to worry about paying bills and stuff. I’ve been around (Fairmont State) my whole life — I had season tickets to basketball games for six years — so I know the school I’m going into.”
Harris’ jump to the college game comes after a transformative career at North Marion, one in which he grew to embody every element of the game of golf. Harris developed into a talented ball striker, effective putter, and an imaginative short game artist at NMHS, but talk to North Marion coach Chance Hearn and Harris’ Huskies teammates and they’ll marvel far more about his character and leadership. Hearn repeatedly heralded Harris as the ultimate competitor, a grinder with a relentless work ethic and a ruthless set of standards. And Harris’ teammates made known on several occasions their appreciation for his leadership and overall maturity as the face of the Huskies program.
“It’s been a blessing,” Harris said of his time at North Marion. “Like I said at the state tournament, we fell what we felt was short two years in a row, but not very many people can say they went to the state tournament three times and finished in the Top 5 three times and in second twice. And with all the opportunities Chance has given us, I can probably count on one hand all of the nice courses in the state that I haven’t played, so it’s been nice to get that experience. (Overall), it’s been great.”
Harris, who said he’s leaning toward studying business in some form or fashion at Fairmont State, will join a Falcons flush with in-state talent that includes several former playing partners at the high school level in 2020 Fairmont Senior graduate Clark Craig and 2020 Grafton graduate Caden Moore.
“That was actually a big part of my decision was knowing a lot of guys who are on the team,” Harris said. “It’s definitely going to be a hard team to get some time on — I’m gonna have to be on top of my game for four years in a row. But that was definitely a big part of the decision was knowing who I was going in with and having some guys I can compete with, guys who know my game.”
While Harris established himself as a household name in West Virginia high school golf as early as his sophomore year at North Marion, Jenkins never even officially took up the sport at Fairmont Senior until this fall.
Jenkins said her family had a long history within the game and she herself dabbled in it a bit here and there in the past living right next to the Fairmont Field Club. But it wasn’t until the spring, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, when she became a regular at the Fairmont Field Club course after working at the club’s pool as a lifeguard previously.
“This year I actually wanted to get good at it,” Jenkins said of taking up golf. “I practiced every single day during the COVID stay-at-home order; I never wanted to leave the course, I wanted to spend all day at the course and get better. It led me to play high school golf and now college.”
Jenkins will join the Fairmont State women’s team after a successful one-year stint with the Polar Bears where she played most of the season in the No. 3 slot for FSHS coach Luke Corley. Jenkins also played in the 3rd annual WVSSAC Girls State Golf Championship at Mingo Bottom in early September where she finished 15th overall with an 18-hole score of 95.
“It kind of did surprise me because golf is really hard,” Jenkins said of her immediate success this season, “but I just picked up a club and when at it.”
Jenkins accredited a fair portion of her hasty adoption and rise in the game to Yost, who she already has plenty of experience working with after taking lessons over the summer and during this past season as a member of the Polar Bears.
“She told me from Day 1 that I was going to be good and good enough to play in college,” Jenkins said of Yost. “I hit the ball super far compared to most girls and she’s formed me into a better player. Ever since I started lessons with Sarah, she was always like, ‘Fairmont State would love to have you.’”
Jenkins said she plans to study biology at Fairmont State with hopes to eventually go on to medical school.
