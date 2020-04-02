FAIRMONT – While the rest of the sports world has stopped due to the coronavirus COVID-19, plans for the annual North-South all-star football game this summer have continued onward, giving high school seniors across the state and Marion County hopes of playing one final game in their respective careers.
The North-South game is currently scheduled for June 13 at South Charleston High with a full week of training camp slated for the week leading up to the game for each of the squads. There are contingency plans being put in place to push the game back a week to June 20 if necessary, according to director Bob Mullett via MetroNews.
North Marion 12th-year head coach Daran Hays will be the head man on the sidelines for the North team after leading the Huskies to the Class AA playoffs this past season, while Greenbrier East head coach Ray Lee will be the head coach of the South team after he guided the Spartans to a 7-3 regular season and a Class AAA playoff berth.
“For me personally, it was one of those bucket list items,” said Hays, who joins Roy Michael and Gerry White as North Marion coaches who have had the opportunity to be a head coach in the game. “It’s a tremendous honor.”
Hays will be joined on the North staff by North Marion assistant coaches Steve Harbert and Gary Lanham as well as Nathan Tanner of Parkersburg South and Britt Sherman of Martinsburg. Lee’s full staff on the South team will be GEHS assistants Aaron Baker and Jake Harper as well as Alex Daugherty of Riverside and Mark Workman of Liberty Raleigh.
“I asked Coach Sherman the week after the (Class AAA) state championship game when he was still an assistant just because I was amazed by their special teams and I thought I could learn something from him. And Coach Tanner, he’s a good friend of mine for a while,” said Hays, who was an assistant coach himself on the North team two years ago. “Then I was torn on which one of my assistants to pick because Coach Harbert and Coach Lanham both do such a great job, but Coach Mullett dropped the ball on me that they were increasing the assistant coaches up to four this year which was just a godsend and allowed me to take both Gary and Steven with me.”
Hays’ North roster will have 36 players, including six from Marion County. North Marion’s duo of quarterback Gunner Murphy and hybrid safety-linebacker Trent Hlusko will get one last chance to play for Hays as they don their Huskies black and silver for the final time. They’ll be joined by fellow county players Dom Postlewait of East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior’s trio of Nate Kowalski, Dom Owens and Lance Payton.
“Any time you can play for the black and silver, it’s a special experience,” said Murphy, who was named all-state special honorable mention this past season. “And I’ve loved playing for all my coaches – they and my teammates have made my high school experience amazing. So to play for those great coaches one last time is awesome. Maybe they might let me call a few plays.”
“I’m pretty excited about getting that one last shot to lace up my cleats,” said Postlewait, who returned from shoulder surgery to quarterback the Bees to a 4-6 season, their best finish since 2008. “I had my surgery and was told I couldn’t get back to playing and that kind of depressed me for a long time, but I decided to get back at it and work harder and seeing all of that work pay off during the season and now getting invited to the North-South game, that’s a pretty big deal to me.”
“I went with a couple of our coaches to last year’s (game) to watch Connor Neal and all of them play,” said Payton of the North-South game, “and I wanted to play in it really ever since I saw all that. It was a no brainer honestly. It’s just an honor to be able to represent the school in that way.”
The players will report to their respective teams a week before the game for an overnight stay and training camp at West Liberty University.
“It’s incredible, I can’t wait for that,” said Payton of the week-long hangout with his North teammates, including his fellow offensive line mates of Kowalski and Owens during their four years with the Polar Bears.
The Fairmont Senior trio of Payton, Kowalski and Owens is tied for the most representatives from a single school on the North squad, along with Martinsburg (WR-Malachi Brown, WR/DB Jarod Bowie, OL/DL Ty Lucas) and Parkersburg South (QB/DB-Brandon Penn, DE-Jeff Tucker, WR/DB-Dylan Day). Both the North and South coaching staffs are allowed to take the maximum of three players from three schools in their respective regions, Hays said of the teams’ roster construction.
Payton and Owens were each Class AA all-state second team selections this season along an FSHS offensive line that paved the way for a Polar Bears offense that averaged 445.5 yards and 46.2 points a game. Kowalski, an all-state special honorable mention selection, was also a mainstay on the FSHS O-line and recorded a team-high 83 tackles, including five for loss, from his linebacker spot.
Murphy, meanwhile, etched an outstanding campaign as the Huskies’ senior signal caller in leading them to a 7-3 regular season and a playoff berth. He led the Big 10 Conference in passing with 2,374 yards and 25 touchdowns versus 12 interceptions while completing 145-of-241 passes. Hlusko was an ace special teamer for North Marion and a flexible piece of the team’s defense, capable of playing in coverage or in the box.
And Postlewait, who missed his junior season with injury, came back as a senior to finish third in the Big 10 Conference in passing with 1,511 yards on 101-of-199 with 13 TDs and 14 INTs. He also rushed for 322 yards and 5 TDs.
North Bears All-Star roster:
Brandon Penn – Parkersburg South, QB/DB
Malachi Brown – Martinsburg, WR/DB
Jarod Bowie – Martinsburg, RB/WR/DB
Jared Grifftih – Lewis County, K
Dawson Tingler – Petersburg, TE/DE
Corbin Pierson – Jefferson, QB
Nic Kuhn – Lewis County, WR/DB
Elijah Gillette – Weir, WR/DB
Xavier Morris – Wheeling Park, WR/DB
Jeff Tucker – Parkersburg South, H/DE
Devin Heath – Hedgesville, WR/DB
Gunner Murphy – North Marion, QB
Dylan Day – Parkersburg South, WR/DB
Landon McFadden – So. Harrison, UT/DB
Michael Lemley – Oak Glen, WR/DB
Trent Hlusko – North Marion, LB
Brennen Seacrist – Madonna, WR/DB
Jeb Boice – Parkersburg Catholic, RB/LB
Hunter America – Doddridge, RB/DB
Max Camiletti – Brooke, RB/DB
Zach Taylor – Oak Glen, WR/LB
Logan Raber – University, RB/LB
Dom Postlewait – East Fairmont, WR/DB
Seth McIntire – Liberty-Harrison, RB/LB
Jalen Brunny – Park. Catholic, H/DE
Nate Kowalski – Fairmont Senior, OL/DE
Jack Saines – Wheeling Park, OL
Don Woodworth – Keyser, OL/DL
Dom Owens – Keyser, OL/DL
Jackson Biser – Keyser, TE/LB
Ty Lucas – Martinsburg, OL/DL
Lance Payton – Fairmont Senior, OL
Brock Robey- Robert C. Byrd, OL
Corey Shaffer – Jefferson, OL/DL
Cole James – Doddridge, OL/DL
Michael Watkins – Bridgeport, OL/DL
South Cardinals All-Star roster:
Chase Berry – Chapmanville, QB
Gunner Harmon – Wayne, QB
Ethan Varney – Tug Valley, QB/DB
Monroe Mohler – James Monroe, QB/DB
Liam Fultineer – Mt. View, OL
Tanner Jenkins – Wyoming East, OL
Ian McKinney- Shady Spring, OL
Hunter McMiken – Van, OL
Ian Pomeroy – Beckley, OL
Caden Easterling – Riverside, RB
Cameron Foster – Nitro, RB
Marion Lawson – Greenbrier East, RB/DL
Xander Castillo – James Monroe, WR/DB
Drew Hatfield – Mingo Central, WR
Kyle King – Greenbrier East, WR/DB
Alex Mazelon – George Washington, WR
Quentin Moody – ManWR/DB
Matt Stone – Poca, TE/DE
Logan Vance – Clay, WR
Bomani Brooks – Hurricane, DL
Marcell Guy – Independence, OL/DL
Cameron Lovejoy – Buffalo, DL
Andrew Preast – G. Washington, OL/DL
Stone Sartin – Tolsia, DL
Jacob Anthony – Ravenswood, LB
Ben Kee – Herbert Hoover, LB
Houston Scott – Greenbrier East, LB
Gavin Shamblin – Sissonville, FB/LB
Logan Spurlock – Capital, LB
Austin Stephenson – Riverside, LB
Tay Calloway – Capital, RB/DB
Haven Chapman – Shady Spring, DB
Zach Frye – Man, DB
Hayden Hass – Cabell Midland, DB
Isaiah Osborne – Riverside, DB
Erick Bevil – Shady Spring, K/P
