BARRACKVILLE – It was a necessary and re-tailored setting as North Marion High senior Gunner Murphy prepared to make his future college plans official on Monday. But in hindsight, the backdrop was also about as fitting as could be.
In his own driveway, with the rim of his basketball hoop hanging over the North Marion banner behind him, Murphy took a seat at a table, surrounded by family, friends, teammates and coaches, signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his basketball career at Marietta College in Ohio.
“I’ve kind of felt like Marietta was the place for a while now,” said Murphy. “The campus is beautiful and I’m going to get a great education. And the environment on game day – we went up to a game this year – they pack the house every home game, and they even have a really great fan base for away games too. It’s just a great environment to go to.”
Murphy, who plans to study accounting at Marietta, also had a number of offers from Mountain East Conference schools, and he also had several schools reach out with offers for him to continue his football career at the college level, including Marietta College.
“I just felt like the basketball program at Marietta was where I fit in the best,” Murphy said. “Last summer we went down to a team camp at Marietta and they started showing some interest in me, and then they came to about four or five games this year. So they were really recruiting me hard, harder than any other team for sure, and I really appreciated that and took that into account.”
Murphy, who will join a Pioneers squad that finished this past season 21-7 overall, leaves North Marion as one of the most accomplished players in school history. He’ll finish as the program’s second all-time leading scorer with 1,162 points behind only Jamie Toothman’s 1,250 points, and as the all-time leader in made 3s with 145. He’s been an All-Big 10 Conference first team selection each of the past two seasons. He’s a two-time all-state pick, earning third team as a junior and second team as a senior. He led the Huskies to four sectional title games and four regional co-final appearances in each of his four years, and he helped the team to the second most wins ever in a single season this year with the Huskies owning a 19-5 record before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus COVID-19.
“He’s obviously a great player and he’s been a four-year player for us,” said Chris Freeman, North Marion head coach. “I always said when he came in just with his ability to learn I thought he would be one of the top scorers to ever play here.”
“I came in as a freshman and I didn’t play a whole lot, but I kind of proved myself in between my freshman and sophomore years,” Murphy said. “Then, last year I started scoring at all three levels a little bit, but it was still mostly outside, pull-up stuff. This year I scored at all three levels – that was probably the biggest jump I made in my career and that’s probably what’s separated me from other players.”
Murphy, who averaged 20.8 points and 6.4 rebounds a game this season, was the lifeblood of the Huskies offense all year long as a versatile volume scorer. He was a dynamo in 1-on-1 situations, leveraging his lethal pull-up game from deep with a powerful dribble drive game. Even when defenses shaded help in his direction or tried to squeeze his options in compacted zones looks, Murphy unfurled an endless bag of counters – fadeaways, step through, one-legged hangers – to get to his spots and drop in buckets.
“He works on his craft and that’s why he’s a great shooter, a great scorer and a great player,” Freeman said. “He spends time in the gym – he and his dad were in the gym all summer long.”
“This year was the one where I really wanted to make it to states and assert my name and our team into the history books,” said Murphy, whose bid at a first career state tournament appearance was undone by the suspension of the season the very day Class AA regionals were scheduled to begin.
Even with perhaps the crowning moment of his career with the Huskies stolen away from him, Murphy’s impact on the athletic programs at NMHS have been undeniable during his senior season. In football, as the Huskies’ quarterback, he led the team to a 7-3 regular season record and a Class AA playoff berth, giving the program its most wins since the 2001 season. Then he followed up in basketball by powering the Huskies to its 19-5 mark, the most single season wins since NMHS won the state championship in 1999. Be it on the gridiron or the hardwood, Murphy found his voice and moxie as a leader in his final go round for the Huskies to take both programs to new heights.
“It definitely started in football,” Murphy said of his leadership. “This year (quarterback) was my position to have and mine to own, so I had to own up to that, be vocal, help everybody else out and let them know everything was going to be all right. Then I think that just carried over to basketball too.”
