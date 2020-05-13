MONONGAH — What’s been an annual mid-May trip to the state capitol in the past for a trio of North Marion Huskies will now become a permanent second home as NMHS’s Michael Garrett, Amara Mason and Antonio Sneed each signed their National Letters of Intent Tuesday to continue their track careers at the University of Charleston.
The trio have already ran their fair share of races in the Capitol City, with the University of Charleston’s Laidley Field serving as the location for the WVSSAC state meet on a yearly basis. Combined, the threesome of Garrett, Mason and Sneed have qualified for the state meet eight out of a possible nine times in their North Marion careers, with Garrett and Mason earning trips in each of their first three seasons and Sneed in each of the past two before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the hopes of another state meet this season.
“I’m really thankful to get to go with a few of my teammates and like my two best friends in Antonio and Michael so it’ll be really fun,” said Mason, who also played volleyball and basketball during her high school athletic career.
“It’s definitely nice that you’re going to know people and won’t be going to a school where you don’t know anybody else,” said Garrett, a two-time state champion in track who also played basketball, football and ran cross country as a Husky.
“Michael and Amara were going to UC and they got me scouted basically to go there,” said Sneed of his route to joining his two NMHS teammates at Charleston after originally planning to join the military following high school. “I had my mind set on something else and then it just came up.”
Garrett, Mason and Sneed, who combined to compete in the state meet in 22 total events in their three seasons, will join another pair of well-accomplished former North Marion track athletes at UC in Hannah Gordon, a 2017 NMHS graduate, and Eve Hine, a 2018 NMHS graduate.
Gordon, a redshirt junior with the Golden Eagles, earned a fifth-place finish at the 2017 state meet in the 100-meter hurdles as a senior with the Lady Huskies, and she also qualified for state in the shuttle hurdle relay and pole vaulting.
“Hannah was always a person my freshman year that I looked up to a lot. She was my role model for track,” said Mason, who was on the Huskies’ state-qualifying shuttle hurdle relay team with Gordon in 2017.
Hine — a redshirt sophomore at UC — broke the program’s indoor school record in the 400-meter dash and 4x400 relay this past winter. During her senior season with the Huskies, Hine earned a pair of state runners-up in the 2018 state meet in the 200 and 400-meter dashes, while also helping North Marion place sixth in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
“Eve, she actually talked to her coach about me,” Sneed said of his recruiting, “and then with Michael and Amara going, he emailed me and asked if I was interested in running for them.”
Garrett and Sneed will now join a UC men’s track team that was seeking its third straight Mountain East Conference championship this spring before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mason joins a UC women’s program, meanwhile, that placed third in the 2019 MEC Championships.
“When we went to visit I just felt like the atmosphere was where I wanted to be. At UC, I feel like people take their education and their athletics to a higher level, which is where I want to be,” said Mason, who along with Garrett, was able to take an in-person visit to UC before the COVID-19 pandemic. “My favorite part of meeting all my new teammates is how diverse the team is; there are people from South Africa and Jamaica, and I just love that and getting to learn about new cultures through my teammates. That’s pretty cool.”
“The team there is like a family — it’s a lot like at North Marion,” Garrett said. “Everybody is really close and they have fun, but then they still work hard.”
“I wish I had had the opportunity to go down there and visit before all of the (COVID-19) stuff happened,” said Sneed, who instead had a pair of Zoom meetings, one with future UC teammates and another with the school’s athletic director, “but with what Eve has said about the college, I feel like if she likes it, I’ll like it.”
As each of Garrett, Mason and Sneed prepare to continue their careers at the next level, they leave behind three quality resumes with the Huskies’ track team even with the absence of a senior season that assuredly would’ve added a number of other accomplishments to the list.
Sneed, who plans to study exercise science at UC, was arguably the Huskies’ top sprinter on the boys’ side last season as a junior after making major in-season strides. He first established himself as a sprinter for the Huskies as a sophomore in 2018 when he just missed placing individually in the 200-meter dash in the regional meet but still qualified for the state meet as part of NMHS’s 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Then in 2019 as a junior, Sneed was a core leg of each of North’s 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays while also running individually in the 400-meter dash.
Sneed’s true breakthrough came at regionals last season where he burst onto the scene to record the rare grand slam of qualifying for the state meet in all four of his events —4x100, 4x200, 4x400. Sneed’s 4-for-4 grand slam was matched only Garrett for among the NMHS boys, while Mason and star Jazmin King were the lone athletes to accomplish the feat for the NMHS girls’ team.
Mason, who plans to study political science and criminal justice at UC with hopes of eventually going to law school, was always a sort of underrated star for the Lady Huskies throughout her career. She qualified for the state meet in each of her three seasons and competed in seven total state meet events over that span, including a place finish in 2018 as a member of the Lady Huskies’ sixth-place shuttle hurdle relay.
Last season as a junior when Mason was one of the Lady Huskies’ top leaders, according to coach Jeff Crane, she qualified for the state meet in all four of her competing events, including NMHS’s dynamite shuttle hurdle relay which entered the state meet with the best time in the state at 1:08.49. Mason was also the first and fourth legs on NMHS’s 4x200 and 4x800 state-qualifying relays, respectively, and competed at the state meet individually for the second straight season in the 300-meter hurdles.
Garrett, of course, will leave the North Marion track program as one of its best ever after etching an all-time career in both track and field events. In just three seasons, Garrett racked up nine state meet appearances, six state meet place finishes, and a pair of state championships when he won both the 400-meter dash and the high jump as a junior last season. His 2019 state meet performance will live on in the track program’s pantheon as he put on a show with state titles in the 400 and the high jump after recording respective PRs of 50.69 seconds and 6-feet, 6 inches as well as third place finishes in the 800-meter dash (1:58.29) and 4x800 relay (8:24.68) alongside Alex Masters, Adam Hoffman and Ryan Ferguson.
“It’s definitely always going to be on my mind of what could’ve happened and what I could’ve done (this season),” said Garrett of what was in line to be an all-time state meet as a senior.
Garrett, who accomplished the 4-for-4 feat in each of his sophomore and junior seasons, also earned a third place finish in the 800-meter dash and a fourth place finish in the 4x800 relay as a sophomore in 2018.
As Sneed, Mason and Garrett all move on to the college level, all three were appreciative of their experiences at North Marion and looked to carry on the program’s mantle with the Golden Eagles.
“With North Marion track, I feel like it’s something you have to uphold,” Mason said. “We have a vision to have the best athletes and the best character of kids, so I feel like we have to uphold that moving onto college and keep up that good overall character.”
“It means a lot to be able to represent your school and your team, and also to represent your coaches in how well they’ve done coaching you and training you,” Garrett said. “It’s definitely great to have people behind you supporting you and helping you.”
