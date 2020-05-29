FAIRMONT — Less than 24 hours after the North-South all-star football game was axed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the annual North-South all-star boys’ basketball game was also canceled because of the virus late Wednesday night.
Now, COVID-19, after eliminating the WVSSAC state basketball tournaments as well as the entire spring sports season, has continued to wipe away at the prep sports calendar, taking two of the summer’s marquee events off the table.
The North-South all-star boys’ basketball game, which features the top seniors from the northern part of the state versus the top seniors from the southern region, has been an annual event in West Virginia since 1983 when it returned after a multiple-year layoff. This will be the first time since ‘83 in which the game will not be played.
“It’s a shame,” said recently-resigned North Marion head coach Chris Freeman, who, along with Pendleton County’s Ryan Lambert, was selected to coach the North squad in this year’s game. “I was looking forward to it. I was looking forward to getting one last chance to coach, one last chance to coach (NMHS senior) Gunner Murphy, and an opportunity to coach all the northern kids. It was an honor to be a part of and selected to coach in.”
The North-South boys’ basketball game, which was set to be played at the South Charleston Community Center, had already been postponed from June 12, to the weekend of July 10-12 because of COVID-19, and now, again in lockstep with football, the game has been completely scratched.
The cancelation of the boys’ basketball game robs coaches and players alike in Marion County and all across the state of a final chance to compete in their school colors. The cancelation of the basketball game has once again cost Murphy a final opportunity to don the silver and black as the Huskies’ senior star was set to play in both the football and basketball games, and it has also spoiled the North-South coaching debut for Freeman.
Murphy and Freeman also saw the rug swept from under their feet in regards to this year’s basketball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Huskies were about to board the bus for its regional co-final game against Keyser for a spot in the Class AA state tournament when the boys’ basketball season was cancelled due to the virus.
“I definitely feel for the kids,” said Freeman, who officially resigned as North Marion’s head coach last week after 13 seasons. “But they know they’ve been selected and it’s the hard work that has given them that opportunity. I think they should look at that aspect of it and be proud of it.”
For Murphy, the elimination of the North-South weekend has ruined what was going to be a jam-packed few days, and has also done away with what may have been a historic and certainly fitting close to his North Marion athletic career. Murphy, who was a Class AA all-state special honorable mention selection in football and a Class AA all-state second team pick in basketball, was poised to not only double dip in both the North-South football and basketball games in July, but also play under each of his high school coaches — Hays in football and Freeman in basketball — for a final time.
Despite the nixing of both games, Murphy will continue his basketball career, having committed to play in college at Marietta College in Ohio. Freeman, meanwhile, was eyeing the honor of coaching in the North-South game as a sort of last goodbye to basketball for the time being in light of his recent resignation.
“To get the opportunity to play for your high school football and basketball coach in the North-South game would’ve been a unique opportunity for anyone,” Freeman said of Murphy, “but he’s a mature young man. He understands what’s going and what’s important, and he told me he’s ready to move on.
“(For me), I was excited to coach in the game and get one last chance, so it’s a letdown, but the most important thing is the virus and everyone’s health and safety. It would be a shame if we had this game and someone got sick from those people coming together.”
Freeman said he hopes that both he and Lambert, as well as the South coaches of South Charleston’s Josh Daniel and Shady Spring’s Ronnie Olsen, are given the chance to coach in the North-South game next season with this year’s cancellation. Ultimately, however, Freeman was most thoughtful of the players, some of whom won’t play in college and would’ve ended their basketball careers with the North-South game as their final memory.
“I’ve seen my senior players posting stuff on social media about their seasons, but when you look back on things, when you look back on your career, look at the whole picture not just senior year,” Freeman said of advice to seniors. “It’s about the full four years, the full journey and what they’ve accomplished in their careers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.