North-South football game in July canceled due to COVID pandemic

FAIRMONT — Yet another opportunity for a final hurrah for the 2020 senior class of high school athletes has been derailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual North-South all-star football game has been officially canceled.
The news of the game’s cancelation was first reported Wednesday afternoon by Ryan Pritt of the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
The North-South football game, which annually features many of the state’s top senior players, has been played every year since 1975 and has become a summer fixture on the prep sports scene as a way to recognize the graduating senior class and give them one last chance to compete for their respective schools.
This year’s game was originally scheduled for June 13 at the South Charleston High, but was then postponed to July 11 at the same location earlier this month. Now, the game is off the table completely, as confirmed Wednesday by the West Virginia Scholastic Athletic Coaching Association’s Executive Committee.
As for the North-South all-star boys’ basketball game, which has been tentatively delayed to Friday, July 10, no decision has been made yet whether or not the game will be canceled altogether.
“It is with deep regret that after a thorough review of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Executive Commitee of the WVSACA has decided to cancel the 2020 Friday Night Rivals North-South Football Classic,” read the North-South football’s official Facebook page. “We simply must put the health and safety of everyone involved ahead of our desire to host this very special event. The decision was made after consultation with many different governmental agencies and our legal representation.
“We extend our thoughts to the players selected, both coaching staffs and other professionals involved in the game. This has been a very difficult spring for West Virginia’s student-athletes who have had to miss out on so many special events.”
The cancelation of the North-South football game spoils this year’s game on both the coaching and playing front in Marion County, with six players combined from East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior and North Marion slated to play in the game, and North Marion coach Daran Hays was set to lead the North squad as the team’s head coach. Alongside Hays, North Marion assistant coaches Steven Harbert and Gary Lanham were also tabbed by Hays to coach in the game as North assistants. Ray Lee of Greenbrier East was named the head coach of the South squad.
Hays, who completed his 12th season as North Marion head coach this past season when he led the Huskies to a 7-4 overall record and a playoff berth, was officially announced as the coach of the North squad in early April and was stoked at the opportunity.
“For me personally, it was one of those bucket list items,” said Hays after being named coach. “It’s a tremendous honor.” Hays was part of the North coaching staff two years ago as an assistant.
Among Hays’ original 36-man roster for this year’s game, six players from Marion County will now have to accept the end of their high school football careers without the chance to represent their school for a final time on the field. From Hays’ Huskies, quarterback Gunner Murphy and safety/linebacker hybrid Trent Hlusko were picked, while East Fairmont was represented by quarterback Dom Postlewait, and Fairmont Senior had a trio of players selected for the game in two-way linemen Lance Payton and Dom Owens as well as H-back/linebacker Nate Kowalski.
“Coach Hays texted me this morning and I was pretty upset when I heard the news,” said Murphy, who led the Big 10 Conference in passing yards with 2,374 and was named Class AA all-state honorable mention. “We were both looking forward to one more game together.
“I was excited to play with Trent and under my coaches one more time and have the chance to play with so many other great players.”
“I was very excited to be able to play with all of the great players around the state,” said Postlewait, who finished third in the Big 10 Conference in passing with 1,511 yards, “and even though I won’t be able to do that, I’m still grateful for the opportunity Coach Hays was going to give me. Being selected in the North-South game was a huge motivation for me moving forward in my athletic career. It was an honor — if you look back, it’s been a while since an East Fairmont football player was selected and played in the game.”
“It’s pretty upsetting not being able to play in the North-South game and not be able to follow the rest of the Polar Bears who came before,” Kowalski said.
Postlewait, Kowalski and Owens have committed to continue playing football in college, while Murphy turned down football to play basketball in college at Marietta College. Postlewait will continue his career at Waynesburg University as a quarterback, while Kowalski will play at University of Charleston as a tight end, and Owens will head to Glenville State College as a nose guard.
“I wish I could’ve strapped up blue and gold helmet one more time and played for the people here on the 304,” Postlewait said, “but now the next one I will strap up will be the black and orange of Waynesburg, which I’m also grateful for.”
The WVSACA Executive Committee announced players selected for the North-South game will given a practice jersey, game jersey and North-South player certificate.
“It would’ve been fun to go play in the game with a lot of guys I’m going to be playing against on Saturdays,” Kowalski said.
