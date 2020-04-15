FAIRMONT – Two all-state selections. Two all-conference picks. Two players who, as they’d done all season, were ready to lead their teams into the Class AA Region I co-final with a state tournament spot on the line. The 2019-20 seasons of North Marion High senior Gunner Murphy and Fairmont Senior High junior Jaelin Johnson were so successfully similar in so many areas.
Each of their respective accolades this season have been well deserved as they established themselves as noteworthy names on the statewide stage while battling it out for Marion County supremacy. Yet, when comparing the two stars, there’s one last award decision to make: The Times West Virginian Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.
As we dive into all of the layers and factors deciding the Murphy versus Johnson debate, let’s start with a clarifier: Determining this race was absolutely brutal – you couldn’t go wrong picking either player over the other. Both Johnson and Murphy are extremely talented players who have grown their games exponentially this season through their work in the off season. They both evolved into true lead dogs for their respective programs – they found their voices as team leaders and carried a fearless big-game, big-moment swagger.
Murphy was probably the front runner over Johnson for the best-in-the-county crown for the majority of the season. He came out of the gates scorching as a dynamic lead scorer dripping with the clutch gene. He powered North Marion to an 11-0 start to the season, butting himself and the Huskies through the skepticism of non-believers and into the statewide discourse almost through sheer force of will.
Fairmont Senior, meanwhile, started the year in free fall despite Johnson’s near-nightly 20-piece and defensive fire. The Polar Bears slunk to a 2-7 start and sat at a dreary 6-11 overall with two head-to-head losses to North heading into the season’s final month.
“Every person who stepped on the floor and contributed for us put in the offseason work,” Murphy said, “but I did feel like it was a big part for me to kind of be the leader for us – to not show any weakness and bring us back up.”
But Johnson and the Polar Bears ticked off a torrid surge over that last month, while Murphy and the Huskies flatlined. Fairmont Senior won five straight, including the sectional championship versus North Marion in Rachel, and six of seven before the season was halted due to the coronavirus COVID-19 the day of Class AA regionals.
Johnson’s sectional title game against the Huskies — with his Polar Bears as underdogs, on the road, and against a bitter, upstart rival they’d already lost to twice – lives in the pantheon of this year’s single-game performances. It was a true tour de force, including a second half stretch in which Johnson ripped off 15 of FSHS’s 17 points to drop in 24 for the game and propel the Polar Bears to a comeback victory for the title.
“That game was a statement game,” Johnson said. “These last couple years since I’ve been in high school, we haven’t lost to North Marion or East Side, and after losing to (North) twice, I really wanted to beat them. Even though it wasn’t a win-or-go home game, we played like it was.”
The aftermath of that sectional championship game – the regional co-finals and possibly the state tournament – loomed as a potential touchstone moment for both Murphy and Johnson in making one final bid to swing the player of the year race. The season’s indefinite suspension erased that possibility, leaving the two players in an almost dead even heat on the theoretical ballot.
We’ve already seen some version of a Johnson-Murphy comparison with regards to the Class AA all-state teams where Johnson was voted a first teamer and Murphy a second teamer. The actual margins between the two may not be reflected all that accurately by the all-state selections, though.
From a bird’s eye view of the Class AA all-state teams, there were probably six general first team locks: Chapmanville’s Obinna Anochili-Killen, Logan’s David Early, Poca’s Isaac McKneely, Bluefield’s Braeden Crews and Shady Spring’s Luke LeRose and Tommy Williams. After those six, there was a loose second tier that probably included Johnson, Murphy, Robert C. Byrd’s Bryson Lucas and Khori Miles and maybe one or two others.
Two players out of that group (Lucas and Johnson) had to get the first-team bump to fill out the eight slots, while the handful of others settled for second team. So yes, there’s a first team vs. second team divide, but in actuality the difference may be much thinner.
Murphy’s season narrative holds more sway than Johnson’s, but ideally the angle of narrative – intangible mumbo-jumbo – gets mostly sussed out or at least toned down in the final analysis of the two players.
Still, think about Murphy’s story arc: A fourth-year senior who became North Marion’s second all-time leading scorer while propelling the program to near unprecedented heights – the second most wins in a single season behind only the Huskies 1999 state championship team – in his final go round. Johnson’s Polar Bears, on the other hand – as they were bound to do after etching one of the most dominant five-year runs in state history – slumped back to .500.
That team success matters. Yes, Johnson and the Polar Bears once again took the sectional crown over North – this time swiping it right from the Huskies’ heads – but that doesn’t completely undo North’s higher level throughout the duration of the regular season.
North Marion amassed seven more wins than Fairmont Senior – albeit against a softer schedule – and still won the season series between the two rivals 2-1. It gets tough to slice it in any manner that Fairmont Senior enjoyed more team success than North Marion this season, even when factoring in a weighted sectional championship matchup.
But it’s also unfair to overlook the fine print tied to the Polar Bears’ early-season struggles. They were practically down two starters for much of that time without Gage Michael or Eric Smith, and it short-circuited their path to finding the best version of themselves. They tried to thread the needle early on between slowing games down to limit possessions and still running opportunistically, but it didn’t take.
Across the roster during the first month-plus, players were in outsized roles and second-guessed themselves to indecision. It was a hydra not even Johnson’s dynamism could solve. The timing of the Polar Bears’ eventual upturn was no coincidence.
It’s impossible to know what Murphy would’ve done in Johnson’s situation or Johnson in Murphy’s. Even assessing each player’s total impact head-to-head within their current situations presents a ruthless game of tug-o-war.
Murphy has a slight edge in raw scoring numbers at 20.8 points a game compared to Johnson’s 19.5 points per night, and the rebounding numbers are almost a wash, about 6.5 a game for both players. Johnson is at nearly double Murphy in assists and steals, but he’s only averaging about two of each per game.
Murphy’s scoring is more immersed in nuanced skill from all three levels. He’s a deadly shooter, and his height combined with the rise on his jumper always gives him a path to getting his shot off. The biggest improvement in Murphy’s game compared to last season was how he learned to leverage that advantage into goodies elsewhere – gritty rip through drives and a savvy change of pace pull-up game.
“Last year, I would drive and get knocked off the ball,” Murphy said. “That was the main priority was to get stronger so I could take some hits and bang when I got into the lane but still finish.”
Murphy added core strength in the off season, he said, which allowed him to maintain sharper driving angles and stay on balance when he delved into his bag of funky, contorted leaners and fadeaways as counters.
“I just tested the waters of absorbing the contact and coming up with ways to go through it with all of that stuff,” Murphy said. “It kind of came with the strength – I gained a little bit more weight and then had a little bit better balance.”
Coach Chris Freeman tailored North’s offense to Murphy’s newfound abilities, refining the team’s motion system to provide Murphy with more opportunities to attack off the catch in spacious 1-on-1 situations.
“We had the offense set up to kind of isolate me on the left side,” Murphy said.
The slightly-tweaked offense combined with Murphy’s more varied skill set and the surrounding talent of his teammates put defenses in a bind. There were moments when Murphy completely detonated in the scoring department, breathing fire from the field for a half or even entire games. When things were more of a grind due to a tough matchup or an off shooting night — the sort of tests of perseverance and mental fortitude every wanna-be star has to overcome – Murphy was up to the challenge then too, persisting to stay the course and deliver when needed.
Johnson, a talented scorer in his own right, inflicted damage on defenses in an entirely different manner. He didn’t wield the same level of grace or malleability as Murphy as a shot creator, but his sheer athleticism and raw power combined with a non-stop motor broke both opponents’ scheme and their will.
Defenses would slough off of Johnson, granting him jumpers. They’d load help in his direction. They’d try to pinch his driving lanes to keep him from the basket. And still so often, Johnson punished them anyway. He bullied his way through small crevices, carved out position for deep post-up catches, and revved up like a freight train in transition.
Even more so than Murphy, there would be stretches of games – almost always in the second half – where Johnson simply took over for a 3-5-minute stretch. Offensively, defensively – he’d be everywhere.
“This season was really my first time (being the guy), so sometimes I’d have to reflect on myself during halftime and it’d be a total mindset change,” Johnson said. “It’d be like a total switch where it’s just like, ‘You’re not doing this, or you’re not doing this. You got to change this, or you got to change that.’ Then I’d end up picking it up in the second half and really going full out.”
Johnson scrounges a few buckets a game off open court runouts and putbacks – easy deuces that inflate his scoring. Murphy doesn’t have that luxury; he does the bulk of his work via self-created, half-court stuff, the type of scoring typically deemed as heavy lifting. But who’s to say, Johnson’s relentlessness and overpowering athleticism aren’t innate traits akin to Murphy’s sly body positioning and footwork?
The true case for Johnson, though, emerges when the defensive end of the court gets spliced into the equation. That’s his dojo. The kid is an absolute menace, a defensive black hole that swallows up all matter in his vicinity and sends it to another dimension.
“My freshman year entering high school, we had a lot of talented players who could score,” Johnson said, “so to get on the floor, I was going to have to play defense.” He dedicated himself to his conditioning and practiced defensive slides to prep for 1-on-1 matchups, he said.
This season, even as Johnson took on a much heftier offensive burden, that defensive mentality stuck. He didn’t ease up with softer defensive matchups to preserve his energy on the other end. No, Johnson took on the top guys every night, sometimes even trading a matchup with a teammate mid-game if their man got going instead.
“I love guarding the best player on the other team. I want to shut him down,” Johnson said. “That’s the competitive shot in me. I like to go at guys, try to get in their head, and really compete.”
He further attacked his conditioning this offseason, he said, to account for the expected increase in his two-way workload. In the summer – when he wasn’t traveling for AAU ball – Johnson went to East-West Stadium in the mornings to run two miles worth of laps before more conditioning and basketball workouts with his dad in the evenings.
“There’s always somebody else out there working, so if I want to make it, I gotta put extra work in,” he said. “It’s on the roll all the time.”
Murphy isn’t the defensive weapon Johnson is, but he’s not some slouch by any means. He’s long and athletic, and he has the toughness to be an effective rebounder, allowing Freeman greater scheme flexibility in planting NMHS forwards Michael Garrett and Praise Chukwudozie higher on the floor to wreak havoc. He was a cog all season in North’s pressure schemes, and when he, Garrett and Chukwudozie made up the front line in the team’s 3-2 zone, the collective length practically stretched across the whole gymnasium.
Ultimately, it’s Johnson’s 1-on-1 defense combined with nearly equal raw scoring numbers to Murphy that makes the best argument in his favor. But it gets really, really tough to deny Murphy. There just aren’t any blips or holes in his case. From the beginning of the season till the end, he was the rock on and off the court in a historic season for the Huskies. The context and methodology behind his scoring was the foundational piece of how North Marion constructed its entire playing style – free, aggressive, always on the hunt for mismatches. And his demeanor allowed those core traits to take hold across the roster without any second guessing or derision.
His play and his leadership uplifted North Marion from the outset, never allowing the Huskies to even entertain the possibility of self-doubt or frustration, be it as a unit, as a team, or as a community. Murphy fueled winning, inspired achievement, and fostered connection within Rachel. He’s the 2019-20 TWV Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.