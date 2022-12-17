FAIRMONT — Winning their last two games by a combined 108 points, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears have checked all the boxes to open their new season – the latest of which being a 85-34 win over the Robert C. Byrd Eagles on Saturday.
DeSean Goode and Zycheus Dobbs each scored 24 points against Byrd, with Goode adding six rebounds, while Dobbs recorded 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Andre Grant finished with 10 points to go with three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Latique Williams scored five points, while Connor Gower and Jaleel Law each scored three. Naelyn Chandra scored six, Trea Cumberledge scored four, and Julz Butler, Layne Kidd and Cole Gilmore each scored two points apiece in the win.
"We were just moving the ball, we were able to find the open shots," Goode said. "If they collapsed on us, we passed it out to the open man. Coach emphasizes don't be selfish with the ball, get your team involved, and that really helped us out for today's game."
For Robert C. Byrd, Brayden Thomason led his team with 10 points. Charles Hawkins finished with nine, Quinton Cooley had five, Anthony Barberio had three, Rylee Dickerson, Wyatt Floyd and Isaiah Gabbert each had two, and Manny Holmes scored one.
The Bears put their stamp on the game through defense and offensive rebounding — a potent combination that yielded results from the tip.
Fairmont Senior held the Eagles without a shot attempt until roughly four minutes into Saturday's game, ultimately leading 23-3 at the end of one quarter, and 44-12 at halftime.
Defensive stands that last far beyond an NBA shot clock's length have been common occurrences for the Polar Bears, who heeded their coach's instructions going into Saturday.
"In practice, coach emphasizes every day, stay on the line," Goode said. "He even told us today in the locker room, even when they make six or seven passes just continue to stay on the line and hold ourselves to our standard."
Fairmont Senior's length and athleticism up and down their roster helped turn Byrd over, as did their full-court press and traps at half court — which, even when unsuccessful, the Polar Bears could recover from thanks to their speed.
Dobbs' four steals paced the team, while Williams, Grant and Law each snagged two swipes, Goode and Kidd each grabbed one.
While limiting the Eagles' chances on the defensive end, on offense, the Polar Bears earned plenty of extra chances — Fairmont Senior corralled 18 offensive rebounds, 11 in the first half alone.
Goode brought down five offensive rebounds, and Dobbs pulled down seven, often going right back up with the ball and earning trips to the foul line — Dobbs shot 4-7 from the stripe Saturday.
"We had a height advantage down low, and I felt like we were more aggressive on rebounds, so second chance points came in clutch for us," Dobbs said.
Dobbs has topped 20 points in each of Fairmont Senior's first three outings — 21 against Logan, a career-high 28 against Lewis County, and 24 on Saturday, for an average of 24.33 per game.
After averaging 14.6 points per game throughout last regular season, the junior says he has found a new mindset this year.
"Definitely more aggressive," Dobbs said of himself. "Coach has been telling me that this year he wants me to be more aggressive and be a leader on the team. I feel like to be a leader on the team I have to take a step up in scoring."
Fairmont Senior will look to continue their impressive start on Tuesday, where they travel to play Bridgeport (2-1).
Around the Area
East Fairmont girls 62, South Charleston 52
East Fairmont's girls earn a win at the FCA Hoops Classic at West Virginia State University, and move to 4-0 on the season. They next face North Marion at home on Wednesday.
East Fairmont boys 69, South Charleston 41
East Fairmont's boys take a decisive victory over the Black Eagles to remain undefeated on the season. They next travel to play Robert C. Byrd on Thursday.
Fairmont State men 108, Felician 76
Fairmont's George Mangas led the Falcons against Felician, scoring 19 points and shooting 9-for-13 from the field. Fonz Hale finished with 17 points, seven assists and six steals. David Jolinder finished with 15 points, Isaiah Sanders and Zyon Dobbs both scored 14 points, and Tariq Woody scored 11 points as six Falcons reached double figures, and Fairmont State reached 7-3 on the year.
Fairmont State women 71, Hawaii Hilo 67
Katy Darnell scored 25 while Jalen Gibbs scored 17 for the Falcons, who overcame a six-point halftime in Fairmont's first game in Hawaii. The Falcons state in the Aloha State tomorrow to play Western Washington.
