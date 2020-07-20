Numbers are going in the 'wrong direction' for fall sports

MORGANTOWN — The knee-jerk reaction out of West Virginia University's latest report on its athletic COVID-19 testing results was to gasp and wonder if football — or any fall sports — would be played this year.
The school reported Saturday that to date it had administered 518 tests for players, coaches and staffers for the five teams welcome back on campus to date.
Forty-one tests returned positive.
That's 7.9% positive returns and that is about double the return for the general public of West Virginia, about even with the number of returns of the general public in Indiana, which stands at 8.1% and higher than California, which is considered a hot spot but tests positive on just 7.1% of its public tests.
On July 17, Indiana's football program paused its voluntary workouts.
However, the percentage depends upon the testing requirements and states that might only be testing those with symptoms would figure to have a higher percentage than random testing or just those who requested to be tested.
Arizona, for example, has returned 21.1% positive of its public tests, worst in the country and clearly at epidemic levels.
The worrisome part of WVU's recent report is that 19 of the positives belong to the football team, where it had only had nine previous positive reports. On the other hand, the men's and women's basketball team had no new cases reported and women's soccer only one.
Men's and women's basketball previously had reported enough positive cases that their practices were pushed back, but they now are both on track to begin their voluntary workouts on Monday.
The football story is different. While the school is being transparent and giving out the raw data, we don't know how many were discovered through contact testing rather than random testing. The WVU protocol calls for contact tracing when they get a positive and that leads to a great deal of quarantined players or acquaintances until they are cleared through testing.
Right now WVU plans to move forward with its second phase of workouts this Friday, which includes more required weight training, conditioning, film and also walk throughs and meetings.
It has been reported by 247Sports.com that when they enter this phase, which includes 20 hours together a week, there will be new guidelines to follow sent out by the NCAA, the league and the Power 5 conferences.
WVU has been very strict in adhering to the guidelines offered from those organized groups, as well as the state's requirements, putting safety first while trying to find a way to improve its football team within the guidelines.
Right now the newest NCAA guidelines are as follows:
Daily self-health checks.
The appropriate use of face coverings and social distancing during training, competition and outside of athletics.
Testing strategies for all athletics activities, including pre-season, regular season and post-season.
Testing and results within 72 hours of competition in high contact risk sports.
Member schools must adhere to public health standards set by their local communities.
When these guidelines were announced this past week, NCAA President Mark Emmert put out a statement that hardly offered encouragement.
“When we made the extremely difficult decision to cancel last spring’s championships it was because there was simply no way to conduct them safely,” said NCAA President Mark Emmert. “This document lays out the advice of health care professionals as to how to resume college sports if we can achieve an environment where COVID-19 rates are manageable."
Emmert, however, said at present things did not look good.
"Today, sadly, the data point in the wrong direction," he said. "If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic.”
And that means everyone doing their best to fight it, not just some football programs, not just all football programs.
A football program can't operate without interaction with the community, so the city and the state must follow guidelines or it won't work.
The problem, you see, is that WVU does not exist in a vacuum. They can't play games if other schools are unable to field teams.
The trend is not good, however. Smaller conferences have canceled fall sports programs, including football. Among them are the A-10, the Colonial and many conferences, while keeping their conference schedules, have announced that they are not going to play non-conference games.
This is a minefield through which athletic directors are trying to negotiate their way, knowing that their athletic programs are dependent on football for revenue and to build an identity for the school while creating excitement within the student body, the campus and the state.
Again, it is not something WVU or Clemson or Alabama or Kansas can approach on their own. It requires a nationwide cooperation between schools and conferences with a free exchange of information to bring health not only to the players, the coaches, the staffs, but to the communities in which they exist and to the sport that must survive this greatest threat it has ever faced.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.