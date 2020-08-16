MORGANTOWN — On a day when there really were no negatives out of West Virginia’s football practice, the biggest positives came from a few of the biggest guys in camp … and from one of the smallest.
One might recall that a year ago the biggest problem for the Mountaineers was the offensive line and a center position where no one really took charge.
Well, this year there are signs of big improvement and Chase Behrndt is the key participant there as he will probably wind up at the center position.
“Chase has probably had the best camp so far of any offensive lineman we’ve had,” head coach Neal Brown said. “He’s playing the game at a really high effort level right now and that’s really contagious.”
Behrdt’s next door neighbor in the offensive line, 330-pound Mike Brown, came to WVU as a project having gotten to football late and having only played a couple of years of junior college ball before transferring in.
He wasn’t in shape when he arrived last year and worked his way slowly through the season, but he is newly married and now seems ready to become not only a big member of the offensive line but also a big time player on the offensive line.
“Mike Brown was really solid today and that’s back-to-back days for him. We got to get him more consistent and hopefully as he goes through his senior year he will,” coach Brown said.
Brown also said that Parker Moore, a 306-pound redshirt freshman offensive lineman, stepped up.
“We need him to be a contributor for us,” Brown said.
On the smaller end of the scale, 5-foot-9 running back Alec Sinkfield has taken big steps forward.
“He has probably handled this layoff we had leading into the return to play model as well as anyone. He put on weight. One of the things we talked about him doing was making plays in space and he had a couple of exciting plays today and I’m excited about his progress,” Brown said.
A day earlier Brown had praised Sinkfield, who figures be the return man, for the way he handled catching punts and kicks.
Brown also saw some big plays from flashy wide receiver Sam James, who last season showed great potential as a freshman but had a tendency to drop too many passes.
On the defensive side of the ball another key player to the team’s success, Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Darius Stills continued to show that hadn’t gone to his head.
“Our expectations for him showed out today and he made some big plays,” Brown said.
Spear Tykee Smith, who Brown said he puts with Sam James and Darius Stills as “some of the upper echelon players in our program right now,” had two interceptions.
“He was active and I love the way he competes,” said Brown. “He continues grow and show his potential to be a big time player in our league.”
Brown also was impressed with Scottie Young, a transfer from Arizona who was having some of his first team work with the Mountaineers on Saturday.
“Whether he gets a waiver or not is still to be determined by the NCAA, but we feel we have an older group at safety, so if he does have to redshirt, that would be a good thing because we lose a lot in that room going into next season,” Brown said. “He’s a proven player in the Pact 12, started a bunch of games against really good people and coach Jamile Addae coached him at Arizona. He had a lot of faith in him.
“Young has a confidence about him and gets himself into really good body position to make plays.”
And finally cornerback Drashun Miller, who has to step forward as WVU needs to find some corners after losing both of last year’s starters, “was the best cover guy we had today,” according to Brown. “He showed up in the run game as well.”
---
Addae has been a huge part of Brown’s staff, even more now that they are without defensive coordinator Vic Koenning. Addae will be handling the secondary.
“Coach Addae has upward trajectory,” Brown said. “He’s going to be a guy who continues to grow and move up in this profession. He’s done a lot of good things here, did nice things at Minnesota and Arizona before here.”
Addae, of course, was a solid safety as a player at West Virginia.
“He loves West Virginia. He loves the state. He loves the university and he is invested into this program. When he’s out recruiting, that comes through, especially when he’s in a kid’s living room. That true passion he has for the Flying WV really comes through,” Brown said.
---
Speaking of local themes, Brown was asked about former Fairmont Senior center Zach Frazier and former Bluefield defensive lineman Sean Martin during a post-first practice press call.
“I love those guys,” Brown said. “They compete. They love the game. Football prepares the body and mind and they ask great questions, which to me is the sign of committed players and are really good teammates.”
Oh, one other important thing.
“On top of that, they are really talented,” Brown said.
---
Brown’s had a somber note as it started, expressing sympathies to starting cornerback Nicktroy Fortune, whose mother, Iliana just died. Brown noted that Fortune is a team leader despite being only sophomore and that he figures to be one of the top players on the team, but he said he would be gone from the team “for as long as he needs.”
Brown also expressed regrets over someone from his past, Tommy McVay, who died Thursday. McVay had been a director of football operations at Texas Tech and “was a mentor to me when he was a young coordinator there” and had produced quite an influence on his career.
“He’ll be missed,” Brown said.
---
The Mountaineers got a chance to practice in the rain on Saturday and Brown liked having the quarterbacks and the team face that kind of adversity that can always come up on game day.
