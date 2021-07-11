FAIRVIEW — Hidden past Days Run Road, DayBrook Saddle Club’s 53rd year in operation is in full swing, with riders from around the area and as far as Ohio taking part in the barrel racing action Saturday.
DayBrook Saddle Club is a nonprofit horse racing club that hosts events on the second weekend of every month at 6 p.m., running from Mothers Day to October. The participants race for a jackpot of prize money provided by the club, and the number of participants usually ranges from 20 to 25.
Riders run through different barrel racing courses, including cloverleaf and straight line barrels. The club is accepting new members, and there is no cost to come and spectate the event.
For more information, visit the DayBrook Saddle Club Facebook page.
