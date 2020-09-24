MORGANTOWN — In a year rife with uncertainty, it is only fitting that, as conference play dawns, West Virginia’s trip to play Oklahoma State at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday is offering even more intrigue.
It centers around whether or not the Cowboys’ starting quarterback, Spencer Sanders, will be able to answer the bell for the game due to an ankle injury that took him out of their hard-fought 17-6 opening victory over Tulsa.
And if you think the uncertainty is only on Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy’s side, guess again, for WVU has to game plan in a way that covers all possibilities, and the Cowboys have two backup quarterbacks who could play is Sanders doesn’t.
Sanders is in a boot to protect the ankle but Gundy seems confident — though uncertain — that he will be able to play against the Mountaineers.
“We’ve had guys in his situation, in the boot with a mild injury, who came out and played well,” Guindy said. “Then we’ve had guys who came out and were unable to play. It’s the old coaches saying, ‘The next guy has to be able to step up and play.’ That’s what has to happen here.”
On Saturday, Gundy replaced Sanders with Ethan Bullock after the injury late in the first quarter, but when the offense failed to click, he went to third-string quarterback Shane Illingworth, who was there to complete the victory.
Sanders, though, is the guy coming into the season both because he can run and throw and because he got a whole lot of time at the position last year after coming out of Denton, Texas, Ryan High School as a four-star prospect and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
But an injury at the quarterback position makes it hard on both coaches.
Brown would let you believe that it’s harder on Gundy if he has to make a move than it is planning defenses for what may or may not be.
“We’ll game plan as if Sanders is going to play,” Brown said. “We’ll adjust if he doesn’t. He has elite speed for the quarterback position, and you can see that from the runs he had early in the game. You have to prepare for that, and he can do it with called runs or in scramble situations.”
Gundy, though, has to make a decision on who to play and how much he is able to throw at him from the playbook, and he’s making a game plan involving two quarterbacks who, as of last week, had no game experience and had just gotten to Stillwater to start practice.
Last week, when Gundy made the change, he said he didn’t simplify anything much.
“We didn’t really limit anything. We’ve had 33 practices preseason, so he had a lot of work. He missed some due to COVID tracing, but we called what we felt was best for our offense,” Gundy said.
But making the choice of which backup quarterback to use is a precarious one, as Brown said on Monday’s Big 12 coaches conference call.
“It’s extremely difficult,” Brown said. “Once you get into game preparation you invest 70 to 85 percent of your reps on the starter. You don’t know how guys will react in game situations. It’s tough normally, but with COVID and the restrictions we have on us because of it, it’s even harder. That’s why I thought we were fortunate to play three quarterbacks in our opener.”
Other coaches also were in agreement about the problems created by having to figure out who to play when your starting quarterback goes down.
“It’s really hard because everything you do in the evaluation of a quarterback is not live,” Texas coach Tom Herman explained. “A lot of guys play a lot differently when they have a different color jersey on that says you can’t be hit.”
In practice, it’s off limits to hit the quarterback for fear of injuring him, so he wears a distinctively different color jersey throughout the workout.
“There is data every day at practice, so it’s not like there’s nothing to go off of, but that is the one position where you don’t see them go live. You have to go with a little bit of your gut at that position,” Herman said.
And Texas Tech coach Matt Wells offered another view of what such a situation creates.
“Maybe that position more than any other is tough because scrimmage reps are important, live reps are extremely important. Coaches don’t want to hear about ‘gamers’ — you know, ‘I’ll do it when the lights come on’. That happens sometimes, but for a quarterback that’s tough,” Wells said.
“I don’t know what the Oklahoma State situation was, but here, with limited reps in August, it is harder to evaluate those two guys. I’m in a similar position with two guys fighting for the backup spot and so much of their job is to raise the level of play of the other guys around them and so many times you can’t evaluate that until you get into a game situation.”
So, when WVU and Oklahoma State meet on Saturday, even though it is the second game for both, there are still all kinds of questions that need to be answered...the atmosphere so far this football season hasn’t been conducive to answering questions, only to raising more.
