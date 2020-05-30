MORGANTOWN — Once upon a time in sports, the biggest characters were not the players, although the likes of players from Dizzy Dean to Pat McAfee did their best fill that role.
Nor were they the coaches, again with apologies to the tale that tells us Harvard coach Percy Haughton once choked a bulldog to get his team fired up to play the Yale Bulldogs through the wit and wisdom displayed over the years by the likes of former USC Coach John McKay or Notre Dame Coach Lou Holtz, both incidentally West Virginians.
The most colorful characters were, instead, the publicists, often times referred to as tub thumpers, whose job it was to find ways to get stories into newspapers or onto the airwaves, often pushing the limits of imagination … be it coming up with “The Thriller in Manilla” for Ali-Foreman, “Disco Demolition Night” from the brain of White Sox owner Bill Veeck where you got into the game for 98 cents if you brought a disco record which would be sent down to the field to add to a pile of them that were blown up.
These events worked getting people into the park, although Veeck’s 10-cent beer night in Cleveland wound up with a riot and the game ending in a forfeit.
You, perhaps, are not acquainted with Jay Horowitz, the long-time New York Mets’ public relations man with a head the size of Rhode Island and a heart as big as Texas. He got his start on the college level at New Jersey’s Fairleigh Dickinson University in the mid-1970s by getting this unknown school tons of national publicity.
Horwitz dug up a host of bizarre stories at his school, such as FDU’s 46-year-old freshman football player Mal Dixon, one-armed fencer Tom DePoto and pushed the fact that the school had Arab and Israeli goaltenders on the team.
His piece de resistance came via 5-foot-8 1/4 Franklin Jacobs, who broke the world high jump record at 7 feet, 7.5 inches in the Millrose Games in the mid-1970s.
He also got infielder Steve Dembowski a Sports Illustrated mention in “Faces in the Crowd” and an appearance on TV’s “Today Show” after discovering he had broken the NCAA record for being hit by pitches.
Of course, just up the road at Pitt there was maybe the best of them all in Beano Cook, who went on to fame as an ESPN personality, but Cook’s best PR idea never materialized. Cook wanted to pose his star basketball player, Don Hennon, with Dr. Jonas Salk of Pitt, who created the polio vaccine, and call it “The world’s two greatest shot makers.”
Dr. Salk, thankfully, declined.
But all that was then and this is now and the world is a different place as Michael Fragale will tell you. Fragale is WVU’s Senior Associate Athletics Director for Communications and oversees the Athletics Communications unit, consisting of sports information, publications, graphics, web site and department video.
Over the years, and he’s been at WVU for 31 years, joining the staff in 1989 and learning the ropes under Shelly Poe. He learned well for last year WVU’s communications staff won 19 awards, the most giving out by COSIDA.
He’s seen changes over the years, but nothing like he’s seen over the past 11 weeks as sports were curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a tremendous challenge to keep WVU sports in front of a hungry public, and please and protect even hungrier journalists while very little was going on.
He and his staff found ways to work around it to the satisfaction of all.
“I’m pretty proud of our efforts these last two and a half months,” he said on Thursday. “While we weren’t able to have something every day, at least we tried to provide something weekly to our fans. Shane Lyons has done things, Bob Huggins has done several, Coach Brown has done several along with our Olympic sport coaches.”
All of this was done via ZOOM, something that was not part of the picture before.
And there were, at times, unpleasant things develop and the department opted to be transparent.
“I’m proud of the transparency our department has had with this, even when it came around to the decisions about furloughs and salary cuts. We were very transparent about that, understanding it was news and we treated it like that,” Fragale said.
“We put it out there for everybody, we didn’t try to fluff it. We told you the situation we were in and how we tried to rectify it. I think fans, and hopefully media, respected that because we have been there doing things as well as any school in the country, to be honest with you.
“There was nothing to hide, nothing to be ashamed of. Honesty is best and that’s where we were throughout all this.”
It’s all part of the new world.
Fragale’s job, he admits, like most of ours has had dramatic changes.
“It’s gone from a press release to announcing news that didn’t hit the print until the next day to an immediacy business now,” he said.
That’s good and bad.
“But, we have to remember even though we live in an immediate world, people in my position and people in the media still owe it to people to get it right. Our fear for journalism for some of these young people out there today is warranted because I think there’s an ethical responsibility to get it right and I’m not sure that’s being taught very well to the young journalists today.
“How many times do we see out there that the story is not exactly accurate or not exactly right simply because we wanted to get it out there first,” Fragale said.
“On Twitter now, on social media, anybody can be a journalist now. You don’t have to have any qualifications, just put out your stuff. Sometimes it’s shameful.”
The question is, what will look like moving forward and while Fragale understands that there will be changes, he isn’t sure what they look like but doesn’t want to radically change the way things have been done.
Like it or not, sports journalism has become a big part of our society from “SportsCenter” to your local newspaper but it faces a threat in that interpersonal contact is in danger and if that were to be lost, so will the ability to dig into the stories that readers like best — the family, the challenges, the overcoming of injury stories as well as profiling the heroes and the goats, the highs and lows of the games we all love.
“As the summer progresses we have to see what the restrictions are,” Fragale said. “It could limit our press box seating, it could limit our access to the field … I won’t give an answer on any of that now because it changes all the time.
“But if he comes to keeping the media safe, we may have to do things. I would hate for it to get to the where we do away with live, post-game interviews but if that’s what we have to do we’ll do it.
“We didn’t ask to be dealt this hand, none of us as Americans have asked for this, and we certainly didn’t ask to be dealt a bad hand, but it is as it is and we’ll have to deal with it when we get to that point,” he concluded.
