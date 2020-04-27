Past relationships lead Syracuse transfer Brendan Paul to sign with Division 2 Fairmont State

FAIRMONT — With two seasons of experience in the Atlantic Coast Conference as a walk-on at Syracuse and an impressive performance last summer in the Cleveland Am-Pro, there was no shortage of Division 1 schools that came calling when sophomore Brendan Paul entered the college basketball transfer portal.
He admits he had every intention of staying at the D1 level when he made the decision to leave the program. Yet, last Sunday, Paul announced he was committing to Fairmont State, choosing the D2 level and the Mountain East Conference over interest from numerous mid-majors in the Mid-American Conference and Horizon League.
So, what led to the change in heart for Paul, and to a small state-funded school in North Central West Virginia landing a two-star guard that otherwise might now be on the roster for Kent State or Cleveland State?
“I’m a firm believer in connections and building relationships. I think relationships, communications, and that type of thing are a lot bigger than people think,” Paul said.
It starts with where he grew up — Shaker Heights, Ohio. As a child, the first connection emerged, as he played various sports with current Fairmont State standout Dale Bonner, and the two forged a friendship that has remained to this day. He attended Hawken School, another slight connection to his new home — Hawken is a rival of current Fairmont State head coach Tim Koenig’s alma mater, University School.
“We met playing Pop Warner football, and ever since then we’ve had some type of connection. We’ve had a good relationship since then,” Bonner said.
"I played in the back court with Dale from fourth grade to about eighth grade, we were playing together all the time. We went to different high schools, but we kept in touch. His dad and my dad are close friends — he was a big part of my decision,” Paul said.
Paul averaged 14.2 points his senior year of high school at Hawken — earning all-state honorable mention and leading his team deep into the post-season. He holds the school record for most three-pointers (70) in a single season. He enrolled in Brewster Academy in New Hampshire after high school, taking a year to advance his education and hone his craft further before choosing a college.
At Brewster, he joined former Nike Elite Youth circuit opponent Buddy Boeheim — the son of legendary Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim — on a team that would go on to compete for the National Prep School Championship that season. Paul’s connection with Buddy Boeheim was a strong one, and Buddy informed his father of Paul before the elder Boeheim made the trip to watch an open gym in the fall.
Boeheim watched Paul play, and decided to offer a preferred walk-on spot to the guard. Paul and Buddy Boeheim would travel to Syracuse for Family Weekend to give Paul a chance to check out the school, and he decided to make the choice to join the Orange.
“I was really, really good friends with Buddy...he and I created a relationship, and our families created a relationship with each other. And that’s what initially had me with the idea of walking-on to Syracuse instead of going to play for a MAC school or around that level. Ultimately I decided to walk-on because of my relationship with the Boeheim family and my chances of earning a scholarship, which I would have had if I returned my junior year,” Paul said.
Paul would see limited action in 16 games for Syracuse, seeing just a combined 17 minutes of action and scoring three points. But after a strong performance in the Cleveland Am-Pro during the summer of 2019 attracted attention, Paul analyzed the rotation at Syracuse and understood the difficulties he’d face in seeing minutes in Boeheim’s system.
He approached Boeheim about remaining with the program but entering the transfer portal before his sophomore season began to explore his options, and when the coach agreed, he officially entered the portal and began exploring his options.
“I just want to play as much as I possibly can, to expand my chances of a professional career or basketball later on after college type of thing. I had heard from some schools in the summer because I had a really good Am-Pro, and some of the coaches were there. We went to Italy as a team last summer and I played well over there,” Paul said.
“I sat down with Coach Boeheim and asked him if I'd be OK if I entered my name in the portal while the season was happening...and if something comes out of that, have the chance to leave. He allowed me to do that, and he was very straightforward. He told me I’d always be a member of the team no matter what I wanted to do.”
Interest was certainly high from a number of D1 mid-majors from coast-to-coast, and Paul wanted to stay at the top level of collegiate basketball. He talked to schools from California to Tennessee, and quite a few in his home state of Ohio. And while it was likely that coaches across the MAC might be concerned they’d lose out on him to a conference rival, very few who were aware of him across D1 basketball thought he’d end up dropping a level and trekking to West Virginia to play.
“For me, what it came down to was where was my best relationship with the head coach, and where was my best chance to play as much as I possibly could...playing time, I probably would have found a way at any other school, but my relationship with [Koenig] is what stood out the most...initially, I was like, I’m not going anywhere but D1,” he said.
But those aforementioned connections — and some others — came into play. One of the big factors in his multiple connections that came together involved one of Paul’s close friends, former Davidson star and current professional hoopster Jordan Barham.
Barham went to University School during his high school days. The summer before his sophomore season at Syracuse, Barham and Paul would train together frequently during the summer while both at home in Ohio. Barham frequently visited the gym at local Notre Dame College — where his acquaintance Koenig was then the head coach — to work out. Koenig would often stick around to chat with the two younger athletes, forming a bit of a bond with Paul.
“We’d known each other, but he wanted something bigger [at first]. It's just knowing people through the Cleveland connection. I’ve known him quite some time,” Koenig said.
“I had previously known [Koenig] a little...we’d go work out at Notre Dame — I live about 20 minutes from there, and Jordan lives about 10 — and he knew [Koenig] from [University School], so he’d let us into the gym. We’d play pick-up at night with the guys, and he’d be around. Some days he’d just sit down and talk with us, and we’d chop it up,” Paul said.
“I had grown to feel like this is a very genuine human. I never looked at it like this guy might be my coach one day. But everything kind of came full circle. He called me during the winter of this past season and said, by the way, I want you. Let’s keep in touch.”
Koenig would keep his eye on Paul and stayed in touch as he went through the process of finding a new home, but figured landing him would be a long shot. But Barham was also in Paul’s ear, making the case for Koenig and his program. As Fairmont stayed in the race, Koenig recalls a conversation with Bonner’s father.
“Mr. Bonner called me and told me there is one guy we have to get. I said, who is that? He said, we have to get Brendan Paul,” Koenig said.
“I reached out initially just to help answer questions, address concerns, and quite frankly I didn’t know if we had a great chance. Jordan Barham talked to him about it, because he’d watched a few games and he was familiar [with the program].
Paul texted Bonner himself, and continued to stay in touch with his old friend during the process. And the more Paul listened to the trio of Barham, Bonner, and Koenig, he began to realize that the program at Fairmont State fit him well.
He understood the step down from the ACC to D2 basketball could help make the adjustment to a new program and a larger role on the floor a bit easier, and he knew he could come in and use his experience to make an immediate impact and earn playing time.
The more he thought about it, the more sense it made.
“Everyone on the team, they want to win, and that’s all I want to do. I’m extremely competitive. I want to take down the teams like West Liberty and win national championships, and stuff like that. That’s what I want to do, and I want to do it with guys who want to put in the work as well...it seems like Fairmont is a perfect spot for me.”
“Mentally, I feel like I’m stronger than the guys I’m going to be competing against. I learned how to be two steps ahead of somebody else. Besides that, I feel the pace of the game and the speed of the game was a lot higher than I’m used to...I think the game is going to be slowed down for me now,” Paul said.
“Going to a program like this fits his approach off-the-court and on the court. Knowing people as well — he knows Jack Kelsheimer well, he knows Isaiah Sanders well, he knew some of the guys from Cleveland...getting those relationships, especially with Jordan Barham helping, that really helped push it and move it forward,” Koenig said
Paul will join a squad that captured 20-plus wins, finished third in the MEC and advanced to the MEC Semifinals, and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament before the season was cut short. The Falcons are set to lose only one member from that team, redshirt junior Donald Kummer, who will transfer into a GA coaching spot. Paul is expected to bring veteran leadership, high-caliber experience, and a dynamic offensive skill set to the lineup for Fairmont State.
“He’s three years removed from high school, so he’s experienced. He’s been playing against some really good competition — the last time I checked, the ACC is pretty good. He’s benefited from playing big-time competition the past few years. He’s a lot better than he was in high school, and to get a guy who has had the chance to compete against that talent is huge for us, Koenig said.
“He’s very competitive, and he’s extremely unselfish. [Syracuse’s] coaching staff raved about him. He’s very skilled, he can handle the ball, and he really shoots it well. That’s something we thought we needed to continue to add to.”
“He’s another tough guy on the squad who is going to play hard for however many minutes he plays. He brings leadership — he’s going to be a junior, and it’s always good to have another vet on the team,” Bonner said.
You can hear Paul’s eagerness to arrive on campus at Fairmont State shine through when he speaks about his journey, and he is more than ready to see what the already battle-tested team can do with his help and an extra year of experience under their belt.
“I’m damn excited. We just have to play defense. The only team that really competes with us the way I think we’ll compete next year is West Liberty — I played AAU with Will Yoakum, he’s one of my best friends. I’m looking forward to playing him,” Paul said.
“No seniors is a really beautiful thing, with everyone returning...once we figure out that whole mesh, I think we can be a very, very scary roster.”