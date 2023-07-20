RIVESVILLE — Engines roared, spectators cheered, and dust flew in the air as the Paw Paw District Fair held its third annual Motocross Short Track Race.
Both adult and child riders raced in a timed event on a dirt track at the Paw Paw Fairgrounds in Rivesville. Race participants were put in different classes based on the rider’s age and the size and type of vehicle they brought.
Mike Bragg came up with the idea for the race, which the Fair first held in 2021. Bragg wanted something for the community and the kids within it to enjoy and have fun doing.
“Gives them some place to go,” Bragg said. “I see all kinds of kids out here [at the fair]. Gives them something to do. It makes you feel good.”
Another reason for the race is the popularity of motocross in the region, according to fair volunteer Rebecca Vangilder.
“We wanted something to get more people involved,” Vangilder said. “We have a lot of people that enjoy going out and riding here in the area, so we thought it’d be something to get them out and have a little friendly competition.”
In its third year, the motocross race continues to grow and gain interest. Fair volunteer Tonya Decker, who serves as announcer for all but one of the events at the fair, said people ask questions about the race when they hear about it.
“It’s getting more popular because we’re getting more questions,” Decker said. “More ‘Can you have this category?’ and ‘Do you have that category?’ So it’s evolving.”
According to Decker, the event had approximately 30 to 40 participants in last year’s race. All riders in the race get full return on their entry fee at the end of the event.
Part of the fun of motocross is the exhilaration it brings, which is what brought first-time participant Donavon Saporito to the race.
“Why not try it out?” Saporito said. “It’s fun.”
Children as young as two years old could participate, and Decker noted last year’s race had a four-year-old girl taking part.
Before the race began, all riders signed in and took part in a mandatory meeting to go over the rules and layout of the race. Bragg took them on a walk around the track to show them the new twists, turns and jumps riders would face.
“It’s never the same track [every year],” Bragg said. “We put different jumps and different turns. We just keep mixing it up so you don’t get board riding the same kind of path.”
When the racing began, each rider took one practice lap around the track before taking two timed laps that would count toward their placement. The fastest rider of each class is declared the winner at the end of the race.
Children classes rode first, followed by the adults.
Bragg hopes that the event helps bridge the gap between older members of the community and its youth.
“Just trying to have some events that you can get together the old farts who still want to be kids and the kids themselves,” Bragg said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.