MORGANTOWN — As Pete Rose recalled the other day from his apartment in Las Vegas, it had been a rainy day in the midst of spring training, the team canceled that afternoon’s Cincinnati Reds exhibition game.
To Rose, as one might guess, that meant one thing.
He was heading to Tampa Bay Downs for an afternoon of thoroughbred racing.
“I always sat up in the track announcers’ booth on up on the roof,” Rose said.
And as he always did, he had his binoculars with him. That is, after all, how he first caught a glimpse of what would become his wife to be — Karolyn — one day at River Downs race track in Cincinnati.
Anyway, they are loading the horses into the gate and Rose looks through his binoculars and something catches his eye.
“I’m looking at the No. 3 horse in the gate and Richie Allen is in there holding the horses head,” Rose said.
Indeed, those sharp eyes that helped Rose get 4,256 career base hits, had noticed the Philadelphia Phillies’ then-controversial first baseman.
“The reason he was in there was that was his horse and his brother, Hank, was the trainer. He was holding the head straight to make sure he didn’t get left,” Rose said.
Richie or Dick — “I always called him both,” Rose said — died the other day in his home in Wampum, Pennsylvania, which prompted a call to Rose for he and Allen not only were contemporaries, but they were tied to each other in so many ways, beginning with their love of race horses.
It was Allen, of course, who expressed his dislike for artificial surfaces in baseball:
“If a horse won’t eat it, I don’t want to play on it.”
It begins, maybe, with Rose winning the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 1963, and Allen won it the next year.
“I picked the right year to be a rookie,” Rose said as he thought back to it, noting that he had hit .273 that year while Allen’s Rookie of the Year campaign had included a .318 batting average to go with 21 home runs, 91 RBIs, a league-leading 125 runs scored, 13 triples and 352 total bases.
“I did get 170 hits, though,” said Rose, who knows every statistic that concerns and will quote it, especially if it shows just how good a player he really was.
The two would, of course, wind up becoming two of baseball’s most controversial characters, both spending time playing first base for the Philadelphia Phillies. Rose was controversial for his hard-nosed style of play and his post-playing ban from baseball for betting upon his own team, Cincinnati, while was managing them.
Allen was controversial for his undependability, being late for games or not showing at all, his dislike for the media, his battles with Phillies fans that culminated with him writing “BOO!” in the dirt with his cleats and he played first base, wearing a glove and batting helmet that protected him from what might be thrown at him by fans.
“In those days, in Connie Mack Stadium, the fans hung over the dugout and would look right in at you,” Rose said. “If they didn’t like you, they let you know real quick.”
And Rose, like Allen, was not very popular with the Philadelphia fans when he played for the Reds.
But things were different when Rose became a member of the Phillies late in his career and led them to a World Championship.
“I wasn’t worried about Phillies fans,” Rose said, “because Phillies fans ask only two things from you ... to bust your ass and to win. I used to get booed louder than anyone when I went to Philadelphia to play, but I never got booed there once I was with the Philadelphia Phillies.
“The Phillies fans won’t boo you, even if you’re hitting .200, if you bust your ass. But if you don’t run balls out or are late to practice and stuff like that, they unmercifully boo you. That’s the way they are, that’s the way they ought to be.”
Only Chuck Tanner, among those who managed Allen when he went to the Chicago White Sox and became the AL MVP, really was able to handle him.
“He didn’t like to take orders,” Rose said. “The way to handle a guy like that is if he’s 15 minutes late, don’t fine him, go talk to him. Make him try to realize. If he doesn’t run a ball out, you got to try to get to him. The one thing you didn’t want to do with Dick Allen was embarrass him in front of his teammates.”
They were similar, too, in that neither of them either ever settled into one position.
“I never understood what position he played,” Rose said, a strange statement for a player who played 589 games or more at five different positions. “He wasn’t really an outfielder. He played a lot of first base. He played third base ... but he wasn’t known for his defense.
“That’s why the people of Philadelphia got on his ass.”
That and because the media, especially the late Bill Conlin, who dubbed him “baseball’s No. 1 rebel”, was always all over him.
The thing was that despite the public image Rose and Allen had, both were loved by their teammates and said to be nice people if you got to know them.
“Dick Allen was misunderstood, to say the least. He was a great guy,” Rose said. “I don’t know what kind of teammate he was because I never played with him, but I never heard anyone say he was a bad teammate.”
Rose used to love to get down to first base when Allen was playing there.
“It was always, ‘Hey, bro, what’s going on , dude?’ He was a hep guy. He talked, he was cool,’ Rose said. “I got along with him, around the batting cage I’d watch him take batting practice and we’d talk. He’d hit balls so far in batting practice.”
Most of all, though, both Rose and Allen are connected by not being in the Hall of Fame, Allen getting no support from the writers he disliked so much and Rose because of his banishment from baseball.
So, why not ask Rose if he thinks Allen should be in the Hall of Fame?
“Probably not,” Rose said, after thinking about it for a moment. “Here’s why I say that. There’s a lot of guys who have several years of being a Hall of Famer. Dick didn’t have enough years. He didn’t have the home runs (351). He didn’t have the RBIs (1,119).
“He had a lot of home runs. He had a lot of RBIs, but not Hall of Fame home runs or RBIs. You can’t put a guy like that in the Hall of Fame because he didn’t excel defensively.”
It’s expected that next year Allen will get in via the Golden Days (1950-1969) Committee, a committee that failed to elect him by a single vote in 2014. They vote again this year, last year’s vote having been cancelled due to the pandemic.
