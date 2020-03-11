CHARLESTON – The competitive fight never ran out for No. 3-seeded Fairmont Senior, but eventually the Lady Polar Bears’ bid for a repeat Class AA state championship did in Wednesday’s opening game of the WVSSAC state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Up against a powerful and unwavering No. 6-seeded Pikeview squad, the Lady Polar Bears suffered a nail-biting 59-55 first round loss that went right down to the wire, ending the defending champions’ season and propelling the Lady Panthers into Friday’s Class AA semifinal against No. 2-seeded Winfield.
“This group of girls have fought hard and they have a big heart,” said Pikeview coach Karen Miller, who was happy to postpone her retirement another few days. “I’m just so proud of how we played from the beginning to end. I love these girls.”
“To take out a champion, you have to beat a champion,” said Fairmont Senior coach Corey Hines. “They beat us and they did an excellent job. We ran into a team that was very hungry.”
All game long, Fairmont Senior (20-6) and Pikeview (18-8) swapped momentum swings and traded blows, testing the fortitude of each’s will and resilience as the down-to-the-wire thriller featured seven lead changes and seven ties.
The Polar Bears wielded their customary advantages of relentless work on the offensive glass and frenetic pressure defense to gobble up a surplus of opportunities. FSHS’s bashing on the boards amounted to a whopping 27 offensive rebounds, while their incessant traps, pokes, and strips defensively piled up 24 Pikeview turnovers.
The Panthers, however, countered with the uncontainable blend of size and skill of its frontline duo of Laken McKinney and Shiloah Bailey, while getting just enough scrappy two-way play from its guards in the departments of ball handling and on-ball defense. McKinney and Bailey each tallied monster double-doubles that combined for 40 points on 17-of-27 shooting and 30 rebounds to go with nine blocks.
The dueling power plays from Pikeview and Fairmont Senior materialized into a nip-and-tuck battle throughout, with the Panthers holding the lead for 16:28 of game play and Fairmont Senior owning the advantage for 12:15 of the action. The Panthers held a one-point lead after the first quarter and a three-point at the half, but Fairmont Senior rallied to tie it at 41-41 through three quarters, setting the scene for a momentous do-or-die fourth quarter.
Fairmont Senior -- which was fueled all game by the fire of sophomore star Marley Washenitz with a triple-double of 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals to go with three assists, and the physicality of senior forward Morgan Lilley with 16 points and 13 rebounds – took a narrow one-point lead at 42-41 to start the fourth. But Pikeview, behind McKinney’s game-high lines of 25 points and 18 rebounds, quickly reeled off a 14-4 run that gave the Panthers the largest lead of the game on either side as they went up 55-46 with 5:10 to play.
Over the course of that spurt, McKinney, as she was for the majority of the contest, was straight-up dominant. The Panthers’ all-time leading scorer muscled in a pair of putbacks during the surge and then delivered a gigantic and-one finish when she beelined to the hoop on a drive after receiving the sideline inbound. An and-one steal-and-layup by Pikeview’s Olivia Boggess on Fairmont Senior’s ensuing put the Polar Bears’ odds on life support as they sunk into a nine-point hole.
But ever a group of scrappers who refuse to fade, the Lady Polar Bears stormed back with a defensive-led rally that saw Pikeview crumble against a labrythne of FSHS traps and ball denials as Hines keenly maneuvered offense-for-defense substitutions. The Panthers slumped into a scoring drought for four-plus-minutes, including a streak of four-consecutive missed bunnies that was followed by four straight turnovers.
Washenitz, meanwhile, kicked into hyperdrive. Although she dealt with foul trouble all game long, her two-way fury couldn’t be curtailed on the state’s largest stage. She poked away dribbles and jumped passing lanes for steals, knifed into the paint for rebounds, and attacked downhill against Pikeview’s 2-3 zone and man-to-man defenses, opting for pick-and-rolls in the half court and quick pushes in the open floor. Following an and-one putback by Lilley, Washenitz ticked off four straight with a pair of tough finishes in the lane to whittle Pikeview’s lead to just one at 55-54 with 1:05 left.
But Pikeview’s defense held strong in the clutch as the Panthers forced Fairmont Senior into three misses in the paint with 30 seconds left and then hemmed Washenitz into a desperation 3 in the final seconds that missed.
For all the damage inflicted by McKinney’s 25 points and 18 rebounds and Bailey’s 15 points, including a run of six straight in the third quarter, and 12 rebounds, it was Pikevie’s defense that spearheaded the victory. Fairmont Senior’s plus-15 turnover differential and plus-8 margin on the offensive boards culminated in the Polar Bears jacking 19 more shots than the Panthers, but the Polar Bears sputtered to just 22-of-73 (30.1%) shooting, including 0-for-12 from 3. FSHS had the opportunity to make amends at the foul line, but it shot just 11-of-25 from the stripe –ironically a better mark still than Pikeview’s icy 7-of-20 showing.
“We still had our opportunities, unfortunately we didn’t take advantage of those opportunities,” Hines said. “Some of the angles we took on shots were really tough because they have really good shot blockers.”
Pikeview walled off the rim in the half court and managed to put the brakes on a handful of FSHS fast break chances stemming from the Polar Bears’ 16 steals. The Panthers prioritized the paint with Bailey swatting five shots and McKinney four as they dared FSHS’s shooters to burn them from the outside. They crowded Washenitz’s driving corridors and packed the paint into a thicket. Washenitz still found paths to buckets and Lilley mustered a couple of putbacks and midrangers from the foul line, but overall Pikeview severely limited Fairmont Senior’s means of offense elsewhere. Outside of Washenitz and Lilley, who combined for 38 points on 16-of-39 shooting, the rest of the Polar Bears managed just 17 points on 6-for-34 shooting.
“Our two bigs in there, they’re going to do that, they’re going to block shots,” Miller said. “If you come in their area, they’re going to block it. They played very smart. Our defense has been amazing the last month.
“I’m just so proud of all of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.