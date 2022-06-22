MORGANTOWN — Don’t really know why, but as the sun came up on Tuesday one of films’ most magical moments began dancing around in the mind.
“I love the smell of napalm in the morning,” Lt. Billy Kilgore, played by Robert Duval, had said after ordering in a destructive delivery of the napalm in the movie “Apocalypse Now.”
Perhaps it came to mind after sleeping the night away on the fire bomb the Pittsburgh Pirates had delivered on the unsuspecting Chicago Cubs on Monday night, delivered by two more of their young, budding stars of the future in Oneil Cruz and Bligh Madris in their first major league action of the year.
The memory of what we all had witnessed left behind a distinctive aroma of its own, the smell of a turnaround about to begin in the fortunes of what has become one of baseball’s most wretched franchises.
It had meaning here in North Central West Virginia, for it is something you can smell in the early morning mountain air, a rebirth in progress.
You smell it, taste it in the water, feel it in the air. I know. I’ve been through it before many times.
In Pittsburgh it is moving forward in the person of a group of young prospects unlike any since Barry Bonds and Bobby Bonilla burst on the scene to lift the franchise off baseball’s scrap heap and into the playoffs.
It always begins with the prospects. In Cincinnati, when I arrived there to write the Reds, Johnny Bench was just bursting on the scene, already a Rookie of the Year when I got there and a year later an MVP.
Even then, before Sparky Anderson arrived, before Joe Morgan arrived, you could almost hear Reds fans talking about loving the smell of their own napalm formula in the morning.
It happened slowly with Bonds and Bonilla but it happened. They couldn’t do it alone but when Andy Van Slyke and Doug Drabek arrived, the revival went into full swing.
And that is what West Virginia is feeling nowadays. Of course, we have to wait to see if it is real, if it lasts through the first thunderstorm of negativity, but as it was with Bonds and Bonilla and Bench and Morgan, so WVU believes it will happen with a quarterback named JT Daniels and a surrounding cast built around Dante Stills and Zach Frazier, local kids who grew up through lean times and now are creating a restoration of Mountaineer pride.
Of course, over the years we’ve seen rookies in Pittsburgh and freshmen in West Virginia, be it football or basketball, who had enough talent to turn things around but the fickle finger of fate wasn’t ready to point at them.
But when it happens, when Tavon Austin and Stedman Bailey and Geno Smith meld with one another, when Pat White and Steve Slaton get the chance that well could have passed them by had they not by chance wound up at WVU, it captures the imagination near and far.
You felt it on Sunday and Monday in Pittsburgh with the Pirates. On Sunday it was an outfielder named Jack Suwinski, a kid who had been flying under the radar until about a month ago when he got an emergency call to join the game from Class Double-A Altoona.
He wasn’t called up because they thought he held the answer to their problems, but because he was nearby and could drive in quickly. It might have been a day or a week ... who knew.
But today he owns more home runs than any other National League rookie, capping that off with a three-home run performance Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the third one being his second walk-off home run since his recall.
All of a sudden, all the talk about the prospects who were making the Pirates a team to watch in the future had new meaning.
And when Cruz and Madris joined the club on Tuesday, the future was now.
They were the napalm that would turn the tide.
Bligh was making his major league debut.
His first big league at bat produced a second-inning two-run single. He finished with three hits, the first Pirate to debut with a three-hit game since Jason Kendall in 1996, which is 26 years ago.
Oh, just for good measure he made a spectacular sliding catch in the right-field corner, challenging the wall and coming out ahead.
But it was Cruz who everyone was looking for.
He stands 6-foot, 7-inches, yet is such a physical freak that he plays shortstop.
“Daryl Strawberry, as a shortstop,” one veteran scout told the AP’s John Perrotto prior to the game.
Strawberry only wishes.
Cruz had made a brief major league debut last September, playing two games and hitting his first home run. He also put his name in the record books as the tallest shortstop ever to play in the major leagues.
By the time Monday’s game was three-innings old Cruz had scorched a double that left the bat at 112.9 miles an hour, the hardest hit ball by a Pirate this year.
He also went into the hole to backhand a ground ball an unleashed laser of a throw to first that nearly tore the glove off first baseman Michael Chavis. The throw was clocked at 96.7 miles an hour, the hardest throw by an infielder in baseball this year.
And then he ran the bases, MLB Statcast catching him as high as 31.5 feet per second.
Hit, run, throw ... do I hear the name Clemente echoing across baseball? His clockings in all three areas of the game were among the fastest turned in by any Pirate since they began keeping such advanced statistics in 2015.
“He can affect the game in a lot of ways, and we saw it tonight,” his manager Derek Shelton said in his post-game interview.
Suddenly, there’s excitement surrounding baseball in Pittsburgh and, should JT Daniels deliver here in Morgantown, it could happen here when the Pirates turn the spotlight over to the Mountaineers around World Series time.
You can smell it happening.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.