MORGANTOWN — How long can you look at a blank computer screen?
An hour? A day?
It’s going on two days now. I’m a professional writer, been so for nearly 60 years now.
Words always come easy.
Except now. They remain caught in my heart. Warfarin won’t do the trick here.
Paul Meyer died Tuesday.
Friend? Yes, but far more. Alter ego? Yes. It was like I’d look in a mirror and his face would appear, and when he did he’d be flipping the bird at me.
I would not be offended for when he did it, it had a different meaning than is traditional.
“It was salute,” Joe Rudder, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ writer for the Trib-Review once observed. “It was his signal that you’d been accepted.”
We were baseball writers on competing newspapers in Cincinnati and in Pittsburgh, nearly 20 years of traveling together, writing together, drinking together. Mostly laughing together.
We came as a package deal. In almost all the social media tributes to Meyer, it’s as I were gone, too, and in many ways today a part of me has been lost.
How close were we?
Upon learning of Meyer’s death yesterday, a veteran public relations pro tweeted that it was unimaginable that two competitors could be so close. There are stories in this business of writers who would go years without speaking to each other.
We couldn’t go minutes.
People saw us as a pair.
“I can’t even count the number of laughs those guys gave me. I was very blessed to start my baseball writing career with those two guys on the beat,” tweeted sportswriter Gary Richard Schatz.
“Paul Meyer and Bob Hertzel were the veteran writers in Pittsburgh when I was breaking in as a beat writer in Cincinnati. There was no more entertaining duo in the game. Paul had a gruff exterior and a heart of gold,” added sportswriter Jerry Crasnick.
You met Paul Meyer and you never forgot him. It was that way no matter what.
So what kind of guy was he?
Well, he’s the only person I ever knew who could get away with putting the item “Beer for Writing” on his expense account after a road trip and get it approved.
And interviewing? Think he didn’t know how to get the best out of those baseball players who others would put on a pedestal.
Colin Dunlap, now a radio personality in Pittsburgh but, like Meyer, someone who covered WVU football and basketball in what is now the foggy past, recalls his first experience covering the Pirates. Phillies’ manager Bob Boone was conducting his post-game press conference and Dunlap couldn’t believe Meyer’s first question.
“Yadda, yadda, yadda,” it began. And then “ ... and don’t give me some lame, BS, canned answer either, OK?”
Not unusual. Long before that, in Cincinnati, he was interviewing pitcher Tom Browning. He had asked about three questions and gotten three answers that could have been written by the PR department.
“When are you going to give me something I can write?” he finally said to Browning.
“When you start asking me some good questions,” he answered.
It was a rare moment when Meyer was speechless, at least until they both broke out laughing.
Watching Meyer work the clubhouse was worth a semester in journalism school for a young writer.
“He meant more to my writing career than anybody else,” said Rudder. “I can’t describe the esteem with which I hold him.”
John Perrotto, another Pittsburgh writer, echoed those sentiments.
If Meyer came across as gruff or crude, anything but that was the reality of the man. When the Reds would be in Philadelphia, Mary Ellen Driscoll, was a journalism student helping put herself through college by playing the role of the Phillie Phanatic’s mascot girlfriend, Philadelphia Phillys.
“He and Hal McCoy (the Reds’ beat man from the other Dayton newspaper), would take me to breakfast on the Reds’ getaway day, so I could pick their brains about being a sportswriter,” she revealed in a Tweet.
See, the glory of the baseball beat is that you get to know people ... the writers, the players, the front office staff, their families, the umpires, broadcasters. Even the team mascots.
You travel together, work together, play together, just sit and BS together. Back in the old Cincinnati days of the Big Red Machine each morning or afternoon on the road — while I was out playing tennis with the team trainer, a broadcaster and McCoy, Meyer was poolside with Sparky Anderson and announcer Marty Brennaman.
“Let’s just say we’d talk about the nation, the world, the universe,” Brennamqn said Wednesday.
Now that’s a threesome to work out the problems of the universe. Talk about laughs.
And each night after putting the stories to bed, Meyer and I, would find our way into a bar, talking with players or coaches or fans or bartenders or other writers ... it was a nightly party without the birthday.
In San Francisco, rather than staying downtown where everyone was, we’d stay at the airport, close to Candlestick Park, and when work was done drive across the mountains to Half Moon Bay on the coast and drink and eat at the most wonderful spot in the world, the Moss Beach Distillery.
With an outdoor patio overlooking the Pacific from high on a cliff, we’d unwind over drinks and dinner, entertaining the new friends we would invariably make with stories of Pete Rose or Barry Bonds, depending upon which era our friendship was in, never once encountering the Blue Ghost which is said to haunt the restaurant.
Well, the words finally came, although they don’t come near doing justice to a man who meant so much to so many who knew him, to his family and wife, Lisa, and to thousands who simply knew him through his words about the Reds, the Pirates, Wright State in Dayton and Robert Morris in Pittsburgh.
