MORGANTOWN — Some would say there are two ways to look at the Pittsburgh Pirates.
One is that they have won two of their last three games as of Monday. The second is that they have lost 11 of their last 13 games.
In reality, there is only one way to look at them.
They are bad.
Some would argue that they are destined to finish as the worst team in Pirates’ history, but history goes back a long time and they would have to go a long, long way to merit that designation.
See, once upon a time, there was a team called the Pittsburgh Alleghenys, aka the Pittsburgh Innocents, who evolved into the Pirates we have today. One might say they laid the groundwork for them, with one of the worst teams in all of baseball history, the 1890 Alleghenys.
Before the 1890 season began, all of the best players on the Alleghenys defected to the Pittsburgh Burghers of the Players’ League, sort of a baseball transportal of another era.
The Alleghenys had to scramble just to get a team and because of it they were made up of a wild group of characters, few of them what you would call adequate baseball players, resulting in a 23-113 record that left them 66.5 games behind the Brooklyn Bridegrooms.
Honest, you can’t make this stuff up ... and we’re just getting started.
The 113 losses would establish a major league record which nine years later would be broken by the Cleveland Spiders, which may explain why this year’s Pirates were able to end its 10-game losing streak and take two of three from Cleveland this weekend.
But what made the Alleghenys — who the next year became known as the Pirates, perhaps to avoid recognition as having been the Alleghenys a year earlier — special were the people who played for them.
They had a dude named “Phenomenal” Smith, whose 54-74 career record was anything but phenomenal.
So how did he get the nickname?
Turns out they started calling him that after he pitched a no-hitter against Baltimore on Oct. 3, 1895, allowing two runners to reach base and picking each off.
He did have a claim to fame, however, as he is credited with discovering the original Hall of Famer Christy Mathewson, taking him under his wing as a prospect after he had gone 2-13 for the Taunton Herrings while a student at Bucknell.
Bringing him to Norfolk, Smith turned Mathewson into a 21-2 pitcher with an 0.74 ERA in 1900. The next year he was in the major leagues.
There was another side of “Phenomenal” Smith, a nasty side. He pitched one game for Brooklyn in 1885 and it was reported that his teammates intentionally committed 14 errors behind him to punish him for his brash and cocky demeanor. He reportedly had said he was so good he didn’t need teammates behind him, so they set out to prove him wrong.
Let’s talk about names on that Alleghenys team for a moment. They had a pitcher named Bob Gibson.
No, not that one. He debuted in the major leagues with the Chicago Cubs, pitched one and won it. He moved on to the Alleghenys, where he — naturally — lost all three of his starts with a 9.86 ERA. He went on to become a United States District Court Judge in western Pennsylvania.
Now the Alleghenys didn’t have a Clemente, but they had a Clement.
They would have rather had Clemente. He played one game, went hitless in one at bat and committed three errors in five chances at shortstop.
They also had a Michael Jordan, who probably was a better basketball player than baseball player, just like the one we all know.
This was an era of colorful nicknames, and the Alleghenys had their share of them.
They had a pitcher Frederick “Crazy” Schmit, who went 1-9 with a 5.83 ERA with the Alleghenys. They also had William “Peek-A-Boo” Veach, who earned his nickname because while playing for Kansas City in 1884 his manager put in some timing plays to pick off base runners and he seemed to spend as much time peeking for signals as throwing to the plate.
There was “Dad” Lytle, who may have paved the way for the modern Pirates who chase baserunners who miss first base on home runs and first baseman who chase runners back toward home plate rather than just stepping on first base to put them out. “Pops,” as he was also called, but not with the same reverence reserved for Willie Stargell, made his debut with the Alleghenys playing left field in that first game he was said to have thrown every ball into second base after he caught it, no matter what the situation.
He hit .145, which was also part of the reason he played only 15 games.
George “Calliope” or “Foghorn” — yeah, he used both nicknames — Miller earned his monikers due to his loud, raspy voice. A little guy at 5-6 and 145 pounds, he was a catcher, but mostly he was an Allegheny because he refused to wear a chest protector like catchers had come to do during this era.
Miller was most comfortable catching but also played other positions. Not well, but he played them. A sportswriter, Len Washburn, once wrote this of him after he played shortstop one game. “Miller covered about as much ground as a woodshed, and threw to first like a drunkard with a cork leg.”
If Miller didn’t go along with innovation in catcher’s equipment, another catcher on the team was just the opposite. Earle Decker is credited with inventing the catcher’s mitt by many, according to SABR (Society for American Baseball Research).
The most famous of the Alleghenys was an outfielder named Billy Sunday, but he earned his fame after his playing days were over as he became America’s most influential evangelist early in the 20th century.
But even faith could not help the Alleghenys.
The best player was, as you might guess, the manager, Guy Hecker. According Wikipedia, Hecker was considered the best combination pitcher and hitter of the 19th century, one of only two pitchers to ever hit three home runs in a game and along with Jim Tobin the only one to win a batting title.
Hecker’s batting title came in 1886 when he batted .341 with Louisville when he pitched, played first base and the outfield.
He was such a good hitter that he is the only pitcher to ever get six hits in a nine-inning game.
Hecker had to make room for Billy Gumbert, who played for him, though, as he became the first pitcher in major league history to hit a home run in his first at bat. It would be the only one of his 17-game major league career.
One has to wonder what John Francis Coleman, a pitcher with the team would think of the way they coddle pitchers today if he could come back and see them. In his rookie season with Pittsburgh, he pitched 538.1 innings, gave up 772 hits, 510 runs (of course, “only” 291 were earned, and faced 2,548 batters.
His record? 12-48.
His 48 losses, 772 hits allowed, 510 runs allowed and 291 earned runs allowed remain major league records today.
Some of the players were much too smart to have suffered the fate of playing for the Alleghenys. Fred Hayner, for example, played in only one game for them and went on to become a sportswriter and is credited with George Rice with nicknaming the Chicago baseball team the Cubs.
But that was only part of it. He also is said to have helped innovate the “flying tackle” while playing football at Lake Forest College.
And Alfred William Lawson not only played baseball but became an aviator and a utopian philosopher. There are those who credit him with inventing the airliner. Blame others for what happened to it from that point forward.
While you can’t find anyone from the team in the Baseball Hall of Fame, Sam Crane is said to have had the idea that led to the founding of the baseball shrine itself in 1939.
Some would say that playing for the Alleghenys was a fate worse than death, but the guess is that William Wilson would disagree, whose bloodied body from 10 stab wounds was found in a St. Paul, Minnesota ice cream parlor by police after an anonymous phone call.
