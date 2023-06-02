CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kenny Pickett keeps his 8 1/2-inch hands covered, but the Steelers are ready to take the gloves off their second-year quarterback.
Coach Mike Tomlin believes that reps breed growth, and Pickett had 12 starts to learn the league last season. So ahead of Year 2, Tomlin expects that practice to pay off.
“I expect him to kill it,” Tomlin told the Rich Eisen Show two weeks ago. “It’s his second lap around the track. He’s no longer speculating in terms of what this business is about, what the job demands. … He has all of that experience. I just think it’s reasonable for him to have significant growth in all areas with that understanding.”
Welcome to the offseason hype train, the first sure signal of football season’s approach. The sophomore leap remains a favorite talking point, and the Steelers need Pickett to fulfill its allure.
Last year’s 9-8 finish, which extended Tomlin’s non-losing season streak to 16, was cute. But Pittsburgh doesn’t celebrate missing the playoffs. It expects to return this year. And to do so, the Steelers need Pickett to hold serve against the AFC North’s elite roster of quarterbacks.
Lamar Jackson is a former MVP. Deshaun Watson has made the Pro Bowl every year in which he’s played at least 15 games (three of six seasons). At 26, Joe Burrow already ranks tied for fourth among active quarterbacks with five playoff wins.
Pickett turns 25 on Tuesday. Can a year make that much difference?
Jackson and Burrow proved time’s power during their second seasons as pros.
ESPN named Burrow’s second-year leap as one of the best ever by Pro Football Reference’s adjusted net yards per attempt (ANY/A+), a stat that measures quarterback with different weights for touchdowns, interceptions and lost yardage on sacks.
And though Jackson only started seven games as a rookie, his second-year jump was even higher than Burrow’s.
Burrow posted a ANY/A+ of 117 during Cincinnati’s AFC championship season, one year after posting a 93 as a rookie.
Jackson’s ANY/A+ jumped from 98 as a rookie to 125 in 2019, when he won MVP.
The reason cleveland.com researched these numbers is to illustrate how far Pickett must climb to catch his divisional peers.
Pickett posted an ANY/A+ of 80 during his rookie season, which is 26.38 points lower than the combined average for Burrow, Jackson and Watson during their careers.
Put another way, even if Pickett made a Jackson-like sophomore jump, he would barely match the divisional norm, and he’d still fall short of its peak.
Burrow’s ANY/A+ during the Super Bowl run (the aforementioned 117), would require an even bigger improvement. So would Jackson’s peak (125). Or Watson’s (126).
Of course, quarterback evaluations require context.
The Bengals accelerated Burrow’s development by drafting Ja’Marr Chase in 2019. Watson threw to DeAndre Hopkins during two of his three Pro Bowl seasons. Pittsburgh hopes wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens accentuate Pickett’s strengths in similar fashion.
But supporting cast won’t be the separator in such a loaded division.
Jackson is about to enjoy the best receiving corps of his career. Burrow still has Chase and Tee Higgins. The Browns have the division’s best offensive line, and they’ve spent the last two offseasons upgrading Watson’s pass catchers.
Pittsburgh’s elite defense and winning culture can only take it so far. At some point, the Steelers will need Pickett to match throws with their rivals. They believe he’s prepared for a leap, but can they know how high?
“I think we can trick ourselves into saying, ‘Boy, he really looks good. Boy, he really looks comfortable,” Tomlin told Eisen later in the same interview. “I don’t know that there’s a significant difference. I don’t know that we’ve faced enough challenges or done enough official business for that to be revealed at this point.”
