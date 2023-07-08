EDITOR’S NOTE: Here is a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 90-man roster, assessing each player’s outlook for the 2023 season. Contract data courtesy spotrac.com.
DL Demarvin Leal
Experience: 2nd season
Contract status: $1.18 million cap hit in 2023, signed through 2025
2023 outlook: An intriguing third-round pick after a quality college career in the SEC, Leal was expected to make an impact as a rookie last season. And — aside from injury — he did. Just not necessarily in the way he was expected to.
Drafted as a defensive lineman, officially listed that way and largely repping with that group in practice (though the lines are blurred for positional workouts), Leal during games played just as often as what the Steelers would call an “outside linebacker.” According to Pro Football Focus, Leal over the 11 games he played in 2022 played 64 snaps at a defensive tackle spot, 69 at one of the outside linebacker positions and 35 as what might be described as a hybrid of the two — what PFF loosely calls “outside of end.”
Leal and Steelers defensive coaches remain mostly coy with what Leal will play in 2023, likely in part because that is still being formulated. It also might be dependent on gameplan and opponent, and on injury to other Steelers players. After all, it could be reasonably assumed that the Steelers leaned so much (relatively speaking) on Leal to play on the edge last season only because they had so many injuries and so little depth there.
But be it by design or accident, did the Steelers find something in Leal as an OLB? The 6-foot-4, 290-pound former Texas A&M defender certainly looks the part, both in body type and skillset. Production largely was lacking as a rookie (no sacks or QB hits, 14 total tackles, eight solo tackles, one for loss) but Leal by the eye test appeared to be disruptive during games. He was credited with three batted-down passes.
Leal, who missed six games and had minor knee surgery last season, is one of the more intriguing players on the roster in 2023. He has enough talent that he could be in line for one of coach Mike Tomlin’s patented “Year 2 leaps.” But at what position(s) will Leal play? And how much can he play on a team that has Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, rookie second-round pick Keeanu Benton, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Markus Golden among its corps of defensive linemen and edge rushers?
DL Isaiahh Loudermilk
Experience: 3rd season
Contract status: $1.02 million cap hit in 2023, signed through 2024
2023 outlook: As a rookie and headed into his second year, Loudermilk had the look of a player well in the Steelers’ future plans on their defensive line. But Loudermilk seemed to regress last season, being activated for fewer games (11 after playing 15 as a rookie in 2021) and playing fewer defensive snaps when he did suit up (18% in 2022, dropping from 29% in 2021). The Steelers have also drafted a defensive lineman (Leal and Benton) on Day 2 in each of the two springs since they traded into the fifth round to take Loudermik in 2021. In other words, all of a sudden, Loudermilk’s projected spot on a future depth chart is lower than it perhaps was when he first arrived in Pittsburgh.
At 6-7, 249, Loudermilk has size and length the Steelers like. He did not make much of a statistical impact in 2022: seven tackles (four solo, none for loss), no sacks, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries, batted-down balls or QB hits, and just one “pressure” as defined by PFF.
On a team that has plenty of options for depth on the defensive line, it is not out of the question that the Steelers elect to go with more veteran-type backups behind their starters this season. Still, Loudermilk has a demeanor and intangible quality that is liked by those within the organization. But 2023 might be his last real shot to prove he can be a significant part of a rotation on the d-line.
Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris by email at cadamski@triblive.com or via Twitter.
