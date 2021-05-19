PLEASANT VALLEY — One all-time great performance may have been enough for East Fairmont senior pitcher Cole Peschl. But just to be on the safe side, he instead etched two for the Bees to lead a pair of EFHS victories and win Player of the Week honors.
In a span of just five days and two starts on the mound for East Fairmont, Peschl delivered back-to-back monstrous outings for the Bees against Liberty and Grafton, as he combined for 35 strikeouts and a mere two hits and no earned runs allowed in 12 total innings of work.
"I’ve always prided myself on my mentality. I just hate to lose, and I always just bring that mentality everyday,” Peschl said after an 11-1 EFHS win over Grafton. “I don’t want to lose and I just go as hard as I can everyday and hope my guys do the same.”
Peschl's historic two-game run dominance on the hill started against Liberty May 6 when he pitched a no-hit, 18-strikeout masterpiece in a six-inning 10-run rule shutout victory. Then five days later against Grafton on May 11, he was nearly equally sensational when he tossed a two-hit, 17-strikeout gem in a second six-inning 11-1 run-rule victory for the Bees.
"I don’t think I’ve ever put (together) 18- and 17-strikeout games," Peschl said after the Grafton game. "This summer I had a couple of nice games, but I don’t think anything like (that).
"It’s been really fun these past couple of games."
The back-to-back starts showcased the full breadth of Peschl's power, command, and straight-up intensity on the mound, as he had the Mountaineers' and Bearcats' hitters completely spinning. He dialed in on the strike zone with his fastball, whizzing lasers past hitters. And he toyed with the guesswork of his slider, duping hitters with mind-numbing trajectories. All in all, it was simply a phenomenal display of top-tier skill and competitively-driven focus on the mound.
Oh, and just in case the pitching performances themselves weren't enough, Peschl also came up big at the plate, especially in the win over Grafton. He went 3-for-4 at the plate versus the Bearcats, mashing three doubles and recording a sacrifice fly RBI, to go with three runs scored.
Peschl and the Bees (7-10) took on Weir Tuesday evening and have remaining games this week against Lewis County on Thursday and Frankfort on Saturday.
