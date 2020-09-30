FAIRMONT — East Fairmont High entered Thursday night’s football game against visiting Cameron in desperate need of a pick-me-up. The Bees were 0-3 at the time with an average margin of defeat of 22.7 points a game.
While the entire East Fairmont team exhibited a newfound verve, energy and level of play in the Bees’ eventual 31-14 defeat of the Dragons, EFHS wide receiver and defensive back Alex Culp may have provided the most direct pick-me-up by tallying a couple of picks himself, with the sophomore recording interceptions in the second and fourth quarters.
Culp made a tackle for loss to go along with his two INTs to lead the Bees’ defensive effort. They limited Cameron to just 14 points and 227 total yards, including zero points and a mere 59 total yards in the first half. Culp also contributed to East’s offensive turnaround, catching two passes for 31 yards as the Bees’ offense put together by far its best showing of the season, lighting up the Dragons for 31 points and 365 total yards.
Neither of Culp’s two interceptions were high-impact momentum swings that either killed a rolling Cameron drive or set up the Bees with dynamite field position, but that doesn’t take away from Culp’s individual efforts in notching the pair of turnovers as he showcased awareness and aggressiveness in breaking on wayward Cameron throws. Ditto for Culp’s pair of receptions on offense which he turned into 31 receiving yards. While neither will be highlighted necessarily as key plays in the game summary, Culp flashed dynamism in both getting opening and accruing yards after the catch.
From an individual standpoint, Culp’s two-interception performance on Thursday was a noteworthy mini breakout for a player who, at times, has already proven himself to be a capable two-way player for the Bees as an athlete who can make plays in space offensively and attack the ball in the air defensively. Just a sophomore, he’s slotted into the starting lineup at wideout and defensive back and has fared well thus far this season.
