FAIRMONT — Their shot at history hung in limbo for months after the COVID-19 pandemic upstaged the original moment of truth in December.
But all throughout those months as they waited and waited, the Fairmont Senior High cheer team never wavered in its aspirations nor veered off course in its pursuit. And when that shot at history, at long last, finally came to fruition on Saturday, March 20, at the state cheer meet in Huntington, the Lady Polar Bears were more than ready, as they tallied 324.95 to win the Class AA state title and earn the program’s first state championship in 21 years.
The Lady Polar Bears’ historic triumph was validation for a group of 11 cheerleaders who may have been young in terms of collective experience but were fully prepared in terms of their collective competitive spirit. The team had no seniors and just two juniors, but Fairmont Senior, which finished sixth at the state meet a year ago, came through on the biggest stage.
“They were very driven. They have a lot of grit, this team, and this was their goal from the beginning,” said Fairmont Senior head cheer coach Nathy Janes.
As for the cheerleaders themselves, the 11-member squad consists of juniors Alexa Wilson and Olivia Lamb; seven sophomores in Madilynn Jenkins, RyLee Lowther, Macy Riggs, Kate Sivak, Izabelle Hahn, Avery Guerrieri and Paytyn Neal; and two freshmen in Emma Sine and Angelia Cheriza.
The team’s coaching staff is headed by Janes, with Desiree Hardway, Kim Posey and Gina Mick also serving as assistant coaches.
Fairmont Senior was originally slated to compete for the state title in Huntington in December in accordance with the standard annual cheer calendar, but when Gov. Jim Justice announced the shutdown of all West Virginia high school sports activities in November, the state meet was pushed back until after Jan. 11. Justice then further delayed all sports activities, including the state cheer tournament, again in late December, pushing back the start date until March 1.
Finally, on Jan. 13, Fairmont Senior and the rest of the qualifying teams for the state cheer meet got their new date, with the state cheer meet rescheduled for March 20.
And for this historic moment, the Fairmont Senior High Cheer team has been bestowed the honor of Times West Virginian Player of the Week.
