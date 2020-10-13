RACHEL — As one of six seniors on North Marion's volleyball team this fall, Taylor Kerere has been essential to everything the Lady Huskies have done on the court.
Kerere has been NMHS's main setter all season, where her deft touch and excellent ball placement are pillars to the team's offense. She's played the role of distributor for the Huskies' cast of outside hitters as a poised night-to-night fulcrum of NMHS's attacks, and in a pinch, when North is put on the defensive, she's capable of bopping the ball over the net herself to ensure the Huskies live to fight another day.
This past week North Marion returned to the court after a long layoff for a match at Preston, and Kerere once again proved herself to be invaluable as the conductor of the Huskies' attacks. But on this night against the Knights, Kerere was also so much more. She flashed her all-around game, finishing off a couple of plays herself as a direct point scorer and extending others as a defensive linchpin, and then to top off the performance, she blasted Preston with a predatory service game.
All told, Kerere finished with team-highs of 20 assists and eight aces while also tallying three kills and nine digs as she powered North Marion to a three-set sweep (25-13, 25-13, 25-5) of the Knights.
As a team North Marion finished the match with 28 total kills, meaning Kerere was either the assister or finisher on all but five of the Huskies' kills. On plays in which Kerere set up North Marion's attacking spikes, Kyha Kolb (7 kills), Sarah Moscufo (6 kills), Bella Fetty (5 kills) and Kiley Brown (4 kills) were the main beneficiaries.
The Huskies continue their season this week with a pair of scheduled matches versus Fairmont Senior and Lewis County.
