Players, coaches grapple with emotions of possible end to season

CHARLESTON — North Marion High boys’ basketball coach Chris Freeman said it crushed him to look into the eyes of his star senior guard Gunner Murphy in the moment.
NMHS girls’ basketball coach Mike Parrish lamented what may end up as the missed opportunity of a lifetime for his Lady Huskies. And Parkersburg Catholic senior star point guard Madeline Huffman choked back tears almost sensing her high school career was over even as she sat victorious at the Crusaderettes’ postgame press conference.
Emotions ran far and wide across the entirety of prep basketball in West Virginia on Thursday afternoon as Gov. Jim Justice announced that all postseason play had been suspended or postponed indefinitely due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The announcement came just after 2 p.m. and immediately started circulating throughout the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center where the girls’ state tournament was in the midst of a Class A quarterfinal game between Parkersburg Catholic and Tucker County. The Crusaderettes were permitted to play out the remainder of their dominant 85-47 victory over the Mountain Lions, but then high school basketball in West Virginia went dark. The remainder of the girls’ basketball state tournament was suspended indefinitely, and the boys’ Class AA regional co-finals scheduled for Thursday evening were postponed indefinitely.
There is no timetable for when or if postseason play will resume on either the girls’ or boys’ side, putting players’ high school careers in limbo and casting teams’ championship dreams into disarray.
“We heard the announcement and you instantly go into shock,” said Parkersburg Catholic coach Marty Vierhaller. “I just told our young ladies, ‘You have X number of minutes left, and we’re going to make the most of those minutes that we have.’ And we don’t know how the script is going to end — I don’t want to talk about it being the end right now — but they played with a lot of grace and class and I believe they play the game the right way. And in the final analysis, if that’s what is said about you, then you had a pretty good day, a pretty good tournament and a pretty good career.”
“That ‘s the first thing you think of are those kids who have put the time in to have the opportunity to win a state championship,” said Parrish, whose No. 1-seed Huskies were originally scheduled to play in Class AA’s state semifinals on Friday at 1:30 p.m. “You get clear down to the state semifinals only to find out that it’s going to be suspended. It’s the chance of a lifetime for them that they could end up missing out on depending on what happens.”
“We’re eating our team meal at the school and we’re getting ready to get out of there — we’re almost ready to roll out the door — and all of a sudden all of these notifications come through,” said Freeman said of the news, with the North Marion boys’ team scheduled to play at Keyser Thursday evening in the Class AA Region I co-final for a spot at the state tournament. “Just the look on my guys’ faces, my seniors especially, it was heartbreaking. For them to bust their butt for four years and now this is the way it could possibly go out for them, it’s just not right.”
Fairmont Senior’s boys’ team was also originally scheduled to play Thursday evening among Marion County schools, with the Polar Bears set to host Frankfort in the other Class AA Region I co-final.
Fairmont Senior coach David Retton said he was delivered the news shortly after school dismissed for the day. He gathered the team and they went out to dinner, and he said the plan moving forward is to continue with the daily practice schedule as they await word from the WVSSAC.
“I feel empathy for our seniors, and not just the seniors, but our whole basketball team,” Retton said. “But it’s not just us, a lot of teams are dealing with it.
“But there’s also a larger picture to it with regards to safety. I mean you have people who are fighting for their lives.”
The announcement by Justice, which was later confirmed by West Virginia Secondary Schools Acitvities Commission Executive Director Bernie Dolan at a press conference at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, cast a web of unknowns and uncertainty for players, coaches, parents and school administrators still playing in the prep basketball playoffs. Parrish gathered what intel he could from WVSSAC officials before heading back to the team hotel with his Lady Huskies deciding to spend the night in Charleston after having already booked their hotel. Freeman, upon learning of the cancellation of North’s regional game at Keyser, sent his players home for the day, opting against holding practice.
“As soon as there was the announcement, I got a bunch of phone calls, I got a bunch of text messages and I didn’t have any answers for them,” said Parrish, who is also North Marion’s athletic director. “It’s going to be a waiting game to see what we can do.”
WVSSAC officials announced that no games would be played in girls’ or boys’ basketball through the remainder of the week and the weekend, but teams still left in the postseason are permitted to practice as they attempt to come up with a solution and timeline to play out each of the girls’ and boys’ state tournaments.
“All of us (WVSSAC officials) have been coaches at one point and know the effort, and sometimes the luck, it takes to get here, so we want to make sure we give that every opportunity to play out,” Dolan said. “With that being said, you just don’t know how this case is going to unravel and where it’s going to end.”
“We’ll see and I’ll just tell them it’s going to be a waiting game,” Parrish said, “but we’ll continue to do what we need to do. I’d say we’ll just practice until we’re told we can’t. We’ll continue to practice and prepare for if we do get to finish up the tournament. We’ll have to play it by ear.”
“We’ve talked to them all season long about living in the moment and playing in the moment, enjoy your teammates, enjoy the time you have,” Freeman said. “Cherish what you have and cherish what you’ve done and understand anything can happen and it can be taken away from you in a second.”
Now, as WVSSAC officials meet with the state’s most prominent entities — the state department of education, the state health director, the governor’s office — in search of how to save the prep basketball season, players’ careers hang by a thread and state title trophies slide into the shadows.
“I got 31 years of basketball in me between playing and coaching and I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Freeman said. “The main thing at the end of the day is the safety of our kids and the safety of our nation. You hate to not play the season, but then again I don’t want any of my (players) to get sick and have something happen to them,” Freeman said. “Now it’s kind of just wait and see I guess.”
