PLEASANT VALLEY — Three years ago when East Fairmont High’s boys’ cross country coach Ken Hibbs led the program to its first ever state championship, the Bees were a powerful composition of contributors from every graduating class.
They had a senior star and certified top runner in Mark Ellis. They had another co-leader in fellow senior Blake Ashcraft. Dominic Butler, Trevor Saunders and Trevor Cavanaugh were all reinforcements from the junior and sophomore classes to solidify the team’s five Top 5 runners. Freshman Luke Hawranick was the team’s top depth piece in the No. 6 slot.
Fast forward to now and the last vestige of that 2017 Class AA state title team, Hawranick, is gearing up for his senior season as the leader of an East Fairmont squad that once again projects to be a collective based on the merits of every class.
“We have multiple returning varsity runners, and we have some good freshmen boys who will make a big difference for sure,” said Hibbs, who enters his 17th season as the Bees’ coach this fall. “One good thing about having those larger numbers is there’s always someone working to take one of the varsity spots — it helps with team motivation and also individual drive.”
Hawranick will likely enter the season as the Bees’ top senior runner, Hibbs said, after wedging his way into the No. 1 spot fairly consistently down the stretch of last season. Hawranick finished as East’s No. 3 runner at the November state meet when he came in 60th overall with a time of 18:19.49, but in both the Big 10 meet and the Class AA Region I meet he had much stronger showings and finished as the team’s top runner.
“Luke is returning as the lead senior runner,” said Hibbs. “He has grown physically and trained hard to prepare for the upcoming season. I’m looking for him to make a strong move in our races.”
Beyond Hawranick, there’s a bit of a logjam to suss out the rest of the team’s projected qualifying runners at Nos. 2-5, a good competitive problem to have.
The Bees have a trio of returning juniors in Charlie Hullderman, Landon Larnerd and Garrett Haymond, with Hullderman and Larnerd making noteworthy strides toward the end of last season in particular. Haymond spent much of last year working his way back from injury, but returned in the latter portion of the year to squeeze his way into the Nos. 6/7 spots of the varsity lineup. Along with those three, Hibbs and the Bees have welcomed a freshman class that has the chops to produce multiple varsity runners right away. Freshman Drew Moore is a healthy bet to crack East’s Top 3 from the season’s first race after a dominant 8th grade season at the middle school level.
“I don’t think he lost a race last year, and he’s grown,” Hibbs said.
Fellow freshmen Ian Hardwick, Blake Hunt and Chase Harr are all candidates as well to earn a Top 5 spot, and sophomore Josh McPherson projects to figure into that crowded competition as well, Hibbs said.
“Charlie Hullderman and Landon Larnerd are both physically stronger and I’m looking for them to have solid finishes throughout this season,” Hibbs said. “And Garrett Haymond, he’s continuing to build strength and be ready to race after he returned for the last part of the season in 2019 after an injury.”
Hullderman finished 77th overall and No. 4 on the Bees at the November state meet, and Hibbs said down the stretch of last season, he may have been the best improvement story on the roster in 2019. Larnerd finished at 108th overall at the state meet in EFHS’s final qualifying No. 5 spot, while Haymond came in 126th as the team’s top reserve.
Hawranick and that junior trio alone give the Bees a fairly reliable four-person foundation race to race as long as all stay healthy and make good on at least mini offseason progression. Moore’s potential, however, lurks as a considerable ceiling raiser. Moore finished about 30 seconds ahead of the rest of the field in his final two middle school races last season, according to runwv.com, and Hibbs said he’s been right on pace with the returning varsity runners in summer workouts.
“It’s always a big adjustment going from two miles to 3.1 because in 8th grade you can just be a stud kid, train a little bit, and you’ll do very well. In high school, that doesn’t work — that extra mile, you can’t just show up and do it,” Hibbs said. “But Drew is running comfortably with the returning runners.”
Hunt is also worth keeping an eye on based on last year’s middle school results. He was often among the top finishers behind Moore and was almost a meet-to-meet lock for a Top 5 spot. Between Hunt, classmates Hardwick and Harr as well as McPherson as a sophomore, the Bees will likely have a luxury of depth they haven’t had in recent seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.