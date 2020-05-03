FAIRMONT — In the first matchup of the Marion County Tournament of Champions’ Elite Eight, a recent pair of Fairmont Senior back-to-back state championship teams went to head to head for a coveted spot in the Final Four, with the Polar Bears’ repeat 2017 boys’ basketball squad ultimately emerging triumphant after getting past FSHS’s repeat 2019 boys’ cross country team.
The 2017 FSHS boys’ basketball team coached by David Retton reeled off a 25-3 record and defeated Chapmanville 59-54 in the Class AA state title game to defend its 2016 Class AA crown when it defeated Poca 55-37 to cap a 23-5 season. The defeat of Chapmanville in 2017 was the third-consecutive title game appearance in what would amount to an unprecedented stretch of five straight championship game appearances from 2015-2019. The Polar Bears went 2-3 in those five title games as they split with Poca in 2015 and 2016 and then defeated Chapmanville in 2017 before falling to the Tigers in both 2018 and 2019. During that five-year period, Fairmont Senior amassed an overall record of 122-14 (.897).
Fairmont Senior’s 2017 boys’ basketball now has tournament wins over 2016 East Fairmont boys’ soccer, 1998 Fairmont Senior girls’ cross country, and 2019 Fairmont Senior boys’ cross country. They’ll face the winner of the Elite Eight matchup between 2011 North Marion girls’ basketball and 2019 Fairmont Senior boys’ soccer in the Final Four.
Fairmont Senior’s 2019 cross country team, meanwhile, which won the second of back-to-back Class AA/A state championships under coach Dayton McVicker, now exits the tournament after picking up wins over 2016 East Fairmont boys’ cross country and 1961 Barrackville boys’ basketball.
2019 Fairmont Senior boys’ cross country
Fairmont Senior entered the 2019 cross country season coming off the program’s first state championship since 2012 after the Polar Bears nipped Winfield by a single point in 2018 for the Class AA/A state crown. The Polar Bears were confident in their odds at a repeat chance despite losing their top two runners from the 2018 title team due to the vast offseason improvements across the roster, most notably the meteoric rise of senior Ethan Kincell.
By the season’s midway point, the race for the Class AA/A state championship evolved into vicious a mano-a-mano showdown between the defending champion Polar Bears and 2018 third-place Bridgeport. Fairmont Senior started off the 2019 season in dominant fashion in the first month-plus of meet competition, but in early October, when the No. 1 Polar Bears faced off against the No. 2 Indians at the Chick-Fil-A Invitational, Bridgeport got the best of Fairmont Senior.
“We knew deep down we could beat them and we wanted to prove to everybody that we could,” said Fairmont Senior junior Tyler Hayes later in the season at the Big 10 Conference meet. “I know a lot of people thought we shouldn’t have been ranked No. 1 because we didn’t beat Bridgeport, but we knew deep down we should’ve been there…and we proved that today.”
The Polar Bears enacted their revenge for that October loss to Bridgeport at the Big 10 Conference meet Oct. 16 when they defeated the Indians 35-41. Kincell won the individual Big 10 title with a time of 16:55.91, while Hayes nabbed third overall and Logan Zuchelli took fourth place for Fairmont Senior. FSHS also got an eighth-place finish from Jasper Brown and a 19th place finish from Alex Morris to round out the team’s qualifying runners.
A week after Fairmont Senior took down Bridgeport for the conference championship, it cruised to the Class AA Region I title defeating runners-up Frankfort 43-60. Kincell once again earned the individual victory for the regional crown, while Zuchelli and Hayes finished second and third to give the Polar Bears a 1-2-3 finish. Elijah Hannig in 17th and Morris in 20th were FSHS’s fourth and fifth qualifying runners.
The Polar Bears had taken the conference and regional titles, but for a truly validating season, they needed to keep their place atop the entire state and etch a repeat championship at the state meet at Cabell Midland High School.
Bridgeport turned in a historic performance at the state meet as the Polar Bears’ stiffest competition. The Indians broke the state meet record for fastest collective time among their Top 5 runners. And it still wasn’t enough.
In its biggest race of the season and needing an all-time performance across the roster, Fairmont Senior rose to the occasion with a legendary run. The Polar Bears outdid Bridgeport’s record-setting marks with their own grit and guile as they set a new state meet record with an average finish time of 16:55 among its top five runners to win back-to-back state championships. The mark broke the previous standard by 16 seconds and bested Bridgeport’s record time of 17:02 by seven seconds.
“I told the guys today, ‘Out of both the teams I’ve been on and then coached, this is hands down the best Fairmont Senior team I’ve ever been around,’” said McVicker after the state meet. “But this Bridgeport team, at least in Class AA, is also the best team I’ve ever seen challenge us.’
“A really good team was going to lose today.”
Kincell was once again the catalyst behind Fairmont Senior’s Class AA/A repeat as he clocked a time 16:20.73 to earn the victory and become an individual state championship. Kincell’s efforts were once again aided by the performances from Zuchelli and Hayes, who each earned all-state with Top 10 finishes. Zuchelli finished fourth overall at a time of 16:26.39, while Hayes took eighth overall after clocking a 16:53.88.
Jasper Brown raced a clutch state meet to finish as FSHS’s fourth runner in 16th place with a time of 17:15.96, while Morris rounded out the title quest for the Polar Bears with a 26th place finish at 17:40.01. The Brown-Morris duo as Fairmont Senior’s fourth and fifth runners combined to beat Bridgeport’s fourth and fifth place runners by eight points helping to expand FSHS’s narrow two-point margin through each team’s Top 3 runners and secure the championship.
