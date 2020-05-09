FAIRMONT — After weeks of fan voting, rounds of titanic matchups one after another, and triumphs galore in a bracket comprised of the best high school teams in Marion County sports history, one legendary squad outlasted them all and rose to the pinnacle as the best team in county history.
True to form, the 2019 Fairmont Senior boys’ soccer Class AA/A state championship team “finished the mission” and took its spot in the annals of history as Marion County’s greatest team of all-time emerging as the champions of the Marion County Tournament of Champions.
The Polar Bears’ 2019 soccer team edged out the 2019 Fairmont Senior golf team’s Class AA state championship squad to take the ‘Greatest Of All Time’ crown in a fierce and tight voting battle. After voters cast nearly 1,300 combined votes in the online and Twitter polls, Fairmont Senior’s ‘19 boys’ soccer and ‘19 golf state title teams were separated by a measly eight total votes, with coach Darrin Paul’s Polar Bears soccer team squeaking out a narrow 643-635 victory to claim the tournament championship.
The ‘19 FSHS soccer team’s path to the title in the Marion County Tournament of Champions’ included wins over ‘99 North Marion boys’ basketball team in the first round, ‘01 Fairmont Senior boys’ swimming in the Sweet 16, ‘11 North Marion girls’ basketball in the Elite Eight, ‘17 Fairmont Senior boys’ basketball in the Final Four and then ‘19 FSHS golf in the championship. The Polar Bears’ ‘19 golf team — the county’s lone golf team in the tournament — defeated the likes of ‘90 East Fairmont baseball, ‘19 Fairmont Senior girls’ basketball, ‘04 East Fairmont softball and ‘09 Fairmont Senior girls’ lacrosse en route to its march to the title matchup.
The tournament finale between the two 2019 state title teams made for a flashback to an all-time fall season for Fairmont Senior athletics, where the Polar Bears won four state championships in a month’s span in golf, boys’ soccer and boys’ and girls’ cross country and advanced to the state semifinals in football after a second straight undefeated regular season. The state titles between Polar Bears golf and boys’ soccer were exactly a month apart, with coach Luke Corley’s golf team winning the Class AA state championship on Oct. 9 and Coach Paul’s soccer squad winning it all on Nov. 9.
Both FSHS boys’ soccer and golf teams each achieved a slew of other touchstone achievements on the way to the ultimate prize of a state title.
Corley’s golf team started the season by taking runners-up in the Callaway Junior Tour High School Series, a marquee August event comprised of playing four different rounds at four separate courses across West Virginia, often with the state’s best teams regardless of class presenting stiff competition. The golf team also quite handily captured Big 10 Conference and regional titles, defeating runners-up North Marion in both postseason tournaments by 24 and 16 strokes, respectively.
Paul’s Polar Bears on the pitch, meanwhile, won win-or-go-home sectional and regional championship playoff games in momentous fashion as they took down rival East Fairmont 4-2 for the sectional crown and then staved off Wheeling Central in overtime on a golden goal by Isaac Branch to win the regional 4-3.
The eventual state championship triumphs were the ultimate validation for both programs as well as both coaching staffs — Corley in golf and the Paul-Jim DeNardi duo in soccer — after both FSHS golf and boys’ soccer endured their fair share of heartbreaks in their respective recent histories.
Fairmont Senior golf fiddled and flirted with a true breakthrough moment for years as they came within a razor’s edge of capturing that elusive first ever title. They were Class AA state runners-up in 2016 and 2017 on teams led by star Nicky Moroose, and then in 2018, they slipped to third in the regional tournament, missing the state championship altogether in shocking fashion.
“It’s like the weight of the world is finally off our back,” Corley said after the win in October. “We battled all the conditions — the tough greens, the wind — we hung in there and we just fought for every stroke like we’ve been doing all year.”
Neither Corley nor the team’s top three golfers star senior Clark Craig, senior Gannon Satterfield and junior Zack Morgan shied away from the crushing result of the regional tournament in 2018. All year long that top trio embraced the pain of it, fueling them to make amends in 2019 with a long-awaited championship. Every tournament, every round and every shot, they grinded and battled, Corley said, during the season.
Craig was already an established star as the 2018 individual state runner-up and two-time Big 10 Player of the Year in ‘18 and then ‘19, but even still, he improved, Corley said, as he honed a guttier mental fortitude to keep fully engaged throughout an entire 18-hole round. Satterfield and Morgan were more topsy-turvy over the course of the season. Both proved capable of playing like full-fledged stars for entire rounds, carding scores in the 70s, but to finally capture a state title, they both needed to tap into that at the same time on the biggest stage.
When the state tournament and the moment of truth finally arrived, the Polar Bears were ready — they were battle-tested to endure. Class AA state runners-up North Marion made an early charge on Day 2 of the state tournament to force Fairmont Senior to sweat as its lead waned, but Craig, Satterfield and Morgan rallied over the final nine holes of the round to separate and make history. The trio of Craig, Morgan and Satterfield finished sixth, seventh and eighth overall at the state tournament, each of the three earning an all-state plaque to go with the state title trophy.
Paul and DeNardi’s Fairmont Senior soccer team, meanwhile, etched history in 2015 when the Polar Bears captured the program’s first ever Class AA state title with a 3-2 win over Charleston Catholic. But in each of the next three seasons, Fairmont Senior fell in the sectional title game to East Fairmont in what’s become an annual clash between state contenders and cross-town foes that can match any rivalry in any sport across the whole state.
In ‘16, the sectional final loss spoiled a chance at a repeat, but East Fairmont went undefeated that season and allowed a measly five goals entering its state title game victory. The loss to the Bees the following year in ‘17 really hurt; the defeat — which came on a go-ahead goal in the final minute after a wayward bounce off the crossbar — undid a dominant, one-loss regular season for the Polar Bears. But the ‘18 loss may have been the cruelest heartbreak. A scoreless draw after 100 ruthless minutes was broken by a penalty kick victory for the Bees where the deciding goal just rolled over the goal line after FSHS goalkeeper Angelo Sabatino deflected the initial shot attempt.
But finally on Oct. 25 this past fall, the Polar Bears exorcised their past demons against their arch rivals. They were never rattled and never stopped attacking as they scored the game’s final two goals to break a 2-2 tie and claim a 4-2 sectional victory over the Bees.
“It really means everything,” said junior all-state midfielder Jonas Branch alongside fellow all-staters Isaac Branch and Seth Stilgenbauer. “Us three, Angelo, the seniors who have experienced the losses we had last year and the year before that, it’s the worse thing to go through. We wanted this game so bad, we wanted it more than anybody else. We came together as a team, as one unit and put it away. It’s one of the best feelings.”
The sectional title victory over East was just the beginning of Fairmont Senior’s wild postseason ride en route to the championship. The Polar Bears won four of their six playoff games with a go-ahead goal in the final 20 minutes of regulation or in overtime, including each of the regional final, state semifinal and state championship.
They defeated Frankfort 2-1 in the sectional semifinals after a late go-ahead header goal by all-state sophomore Bubby Towns. Then in the regional, they edged out Wheeling Central 4-3 in overtime in a back-and-forth whirlwind when Isaac Branch cracked a game-winning golden goal just minutes into the sudden-death OT. At the state tournament against a favored Winfield team, Towns once again was the hero as he scored the go-ahead goal in the 2-1 FSHS victory in the 70th minute. And finally, matched up against Robert C. Byrd in the Class AA state title game, the Polar Bears’ title hopes again went right down to the wire as the two teams entered sudden-death overtime with the championship hanging in the balance. And once again, it was Towns who let loose on a shot and scored the championship-winning goal for a 2-1 Polar Bears state title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.