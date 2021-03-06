Boys Basketball
Fairmont Senior holds off Bridgeport for 61-54 win to start 1-0
Class AAA No. 5 Fairmont Senior held off a late rally by Bridgeport to open its season with a 61-54 road victory on Saturday.
The Polar Bears got out to a 15-4 lead after the first quarter and took a 27-17 advantage into the half. FSHS star senior forward Jaelin Johnson scored 12 of the team’s 27 first-half points.
Fairmont Senior continued to extend its lead, going up by 20-plus in the fourth quarter, but Bridgeport mounted a furious rally that saw the Indians score 16 straight points before the Polar Bears eventually hung on.
North Marion takes down Oak Glen 63-53 to start 1-0
Class AAA No. 7 North Marion vaulted out to a 15-5 first quarter lead over Oak Glen on Saturday to power a 63-53 road victory and start the season 1-0.
The Huskies led 15-5 after the first, 30-27 at the half, and 44-36 through three quarters before cementing the win in the fourth.
Junior point guard Tariq Miller led the way for North Marion with 19 points, six rebounds and four steals, and each of Harley Sickles and Praise Chukwudozie recorded double-doubles for the Huskies. Sickles scored 14 points and snared 12 rebounds, including seven on the offensive glass, while Chukwudozie scored 10 points to go with 14 rebounds, nine of which were offensive. Chukwudozie also dished out five assists.
Preston Williams added another eight points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Huskies, while Cruz Tobin chipped in six points and grabbed four rebounds.
Brian Aissam scored a team-high 19 points for Oak Glen, and Gage Patterson added another 16 points.
North Marion (1-0) will play again on Tuesday when it hosts East Fairmont at 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
North Marion routs Oak Glen 80-45, improves to 2-0
Class AAA No. 2 North Marion won its second game in as many days on Saturday when it zoomed past Oak Glen 80-45 on the road to move to 2-0.
The Huskies, who were playing their second game in less than 24 hours after defeating East Fairmont 61-51 on the road Friday night, blew past the host Golden Bears from the very start as they rolled up a 19-0 lead and went into the half up 41-19.
Freshman Emma Freels powered the Huskies in just her second career high school game, as she shot 8-of-13 from the field to pour in 19 points to go with four steals and four rebounds.
Alongside Freels’ impressive performance, North Marion also got double digit outings from sophomore Olivia Toland and junior Katlyn Carson. Toland scored 15 points to pair with three rebounds and five steals, while Carson recorded a second straight double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds to go with seven blocks and two steals.
Senior guard Karlie Denham chipped in a solid overall stat line of nine points, seven rebounds, and six assists, while Breanna Shelosky added nine points and Adryan Stemple scored six points.
Alexus Greenleaf scored a team-high 15 points for Oak Glen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.