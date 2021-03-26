RACHEL — North Marion pulled ahead slightly in the third quarter and kept up its pace in the fourth quarter to nab a 56-47 home victory over Liberty on Thursday.
The Huskies (3-1) and Mountaineers (1-6) went into the half tied at 23-23 in what, from all accounts, simply was not the most aesthetically pleasing 16 minutes of basketball.
North Marion wore throwback uniforms to the days of Fairview High School, one of multiple schools to consolidate into North Marion back in 1979.
The Huskies were led by point guard Tariq Miller with 19 points on 8-of-17 shooting. Miller was the lone NMHS player to crack double figures.
Preston Williams and Praise Chukwudozie each added another nine points for the Huskies, while Harley Sickles chipped in eight points.
As a team, North Marion shot just 37% from the field (20-of-54).
For Liberty, Cole Holden scored a team-best 18 points on 5-of-13 shooting, while Jordan Jones added 13 points.
The Mountaineers shot just 33.3% from the field as a team, going 13-of-39.
