PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Freshmen Moore, Hunt lead East Fairmont victory
Led by its impressive freshman class, East Fairmont took home the victory at the 4th Annual Buffalo Creek Invitational over the weekend, finishing atop the seven-team field.
The Bees' top two finishers were both 2020 freshmen, with Drew Moore finishing second overall with a time of 19:31.9 and Blake Hunt placing fifth overall at 20:52.2. Just behind the freshmen were the rest of EFHS's Top 5 qualifying runners, with Charley Hullderman, Josh McPherson and Landen Larnerd finishing fifth, sixth and seventh overall among qualifying teams. Hullderman clocked a 20:53.4, McPherson finished at 21:07.5, and Larnerd was at 21:34.4.
Garrett Haymond and Chase Harr also ran for the Bees, with Haymond finishing in 15th place and Harr in 16th place.
As a team, East Fairmont finished with 28 points, two points clear of runners-up Nicholas County. Webster County (94), Roane County (131) and Clay County (136) rounded out the Top 5.
Nicholas County senior Ethan Board won the meet with a time of 19:17.6, a mark that set a new meet record. Moore was the meet runner-up followed by Richwood's Trey Stanley in third, Nicholas County's Griffin Irvin in fourth and Nicholas County's Bradley Bostic in fifth.
Fairmont Senior edged by Wheeling Park at Chic-Fil-A Invitational
Defending Class AA/A state champion Fairmont Senior just lost out to Class AAA Wheeling Park at the Chic-Fil-A Invitational over the weekend, with the Polar Bears finishing with 77 points and the Patriots with 71 points in a 13-team field.
Fairmont Senior's 77 points cleared third-place Doddridge County by 24 points, and the closest Class AA team to the Polar Bears at the meet was Shady Spring with 216 points.
The Polar Bears were led on the day by seniors Logan Zuchelli and Tyler Hayes, with the 2019 all-staters finishing first and second, respectively in their heat. Zuchelli and Hayes ended up in fourth and sixth place, respectively, after the two heats were combined, with Zuchelli clocking a 16:11.62 and Hayes finishing at 16:45.78.
Along with Zuchelli and Hayes, Fairmont Senior got qualifying efforts from Jasper Brown, Elijah Hannig and Tyler Morris. Brown was third in the meet's first heat, trailing only teammates Zuchelli and Hayes, and he finished 13th overall when the two heats combined after clocking a 17:35.73. Hannig was just a few spots behind Brown, finishing at 18th overall and fifth in the first heat at a time of 17:50.81. Morris, meanwhile, came in 36th overall at 19:06.56.
Devon Lemon and Griffin Thomas also ran for Fairmont Senior, with Lemon coming in 38th overall and Thomas at 57th.
Doddridge County's Carter Lipscomb won the meet with a time of 15:32.10. He was followed by Preston's Franklin Angelos in third at 16:06.08 and Preston's Keegan Barnette in fourth at 16:10.80.
PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Schnore leads Lady Bees to victory
East Fairmont freshman Sophia Schnore earned the individual victory and led the Lady Bees to the team win as well at the 4th Annual Buffalo Creek Invitational over the weekend. Schnore clocked a winning time of 24:07.6 to beat out individual runner-up Baylee Jarrett of Richwood at a time of 24:30.3, while the Lady Bees' 29 total points cleared Richwood's runner-up total of 45 in the three-team field.
Behind Schnore in the No. 2 slot for EFHS was sophomore Eleanor Capuder with a time of 10:26.51 to finish fifth overall, while EFHS No. 3 in junior Lainey Barnes finished one spot behind Capuder at sixth overall with a 27:04.3. East Fairmont also got qualifying runs from Ameila Messenger and Marissa Haymond at 28.25.7 and 28.57.4, respectively, with both also cracking the Top 10 among qualifying teams at eighth and ninth place, respectively.
Madison Alix and Holden Haught also ran for the Lady Bees, finishing 12th and 13th, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.