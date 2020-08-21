FAIRMONT — When East Fairmont and North Marion high schools’ football teams met in Week 1 of last season, it served as a confirmation to head coaches Shane Eakle and Daran Hays that their offenses were in good hands with quarterbacks Dom Postlewait and Gunner Murphy, respectively, at the helm.
For Eakle and the Bees, Postlewait’s scrambles and imaginative ability to extend plays were the exact boost they needed to sustain offense when EFHS suffered the execution hiccups that were inevitable with such a young team learning both fundamental techniques as well as a new system. Postlewait’s free-wheeling were liable to turn a blocking breakdown into a highlight touchdown. His tendency to conjure big plays out of thin air saved East Fairmont the burden of maintaining steady drives by way of down-to-down execution across all 11 positions.
In Rachel, meanwhile, Murphy directed offensive coordinator Mark Yoho’s spread run-pass option scheme without a hitch. He had the arm strength and athleticism to make all the throws and the running ability to keep it in the RPO game as well as remain accurate on designed rollouts. But Murphy’s greatest asset was his in-the-moment mental processing as a quick study brainiac deft with the offense’s required reads.
Postlewait finished third in the Big 10 Conference in passing with 1,511 yards and 13 TDs, and he also added another 322 yards and 5 TDs on the ground. Murphy, meanwhile, led the Big 10 in passing with 2,374 yards and 25 TDs and rushed for 265 yards and 4 TDs. Both QBs earned all-state honorable mention for their play as seniors in 2019 and drew interest from local colleges. Postlewait is set to continue his quarterbacking career at Waynesburg, while Murphy had the opportunity to follow suit, but turned it down to instead continue his basketball career collegiately at Marietta.
The graduations of both players will cast a pair of juniors into the spotlight as the Bees’ and Huskies’new respective starting quarterbacks in 2020. At East, Clay Hershberger is set to take over the offense in Eakle’s second year, and up at North Marion, Brody Hall will be the new man commanding Yoho’s spread attack.
“Obviously, the one thing that everybody is going to elude to is quarterback play — that’s what’s everybody is going to ask, that’s where everybody’s mind goes,” Hays said, “and while you’re not going to truly know until the bullets start flying, Brody has been in the system for two years. This is a kid who has played 25 JV games and mop-up time in probably 20 varsity games.”
Hershberger got plenty of reps in the Bees’ system last year as well as the team’s JV starter, and while he didn’t receive any snaps at QB on varsity in 2019, he didn’t receive playing time on defense. Eakle said they’ll make a few small tweaks in terms of their play calling and overall offensive style in the changeover from Postlewait to Hershberger, and he said Hersheberger, like many members of the Bees, has made tremendous strides in the weight room.
The new preseason schedule
The current schedule and landscape for high school football in West Virginia is still hanging by a thread amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Aligning the status of prep sports with the status of school offered some clarity as to the future outlook, and the color-coded COVID-19 metrics map introduced by Gov. Jim Justice, the state board of education, and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources presented the public with an ongoing gauge to assess the situation.
However, even under the present circumstances, the revised preseason football schedule has uprooted the customary timeline for programs across the state. The start of official fall practice was delayed two weeks from Aug. 3 to Aug. 17 while the start of the season was pushed back one week from Aug. 27-28 to Sept. 3-4.
“It changes things a fair amount,” North Marion coach Daran Hays said of the shift.
Teams are permitted to begin practicing in pads today and can begin full contact on Tuesday. Then, if the current timeline holds, teams will be allowed to scrimmage versus other teams next weekend before the start of the season the following Friday.
“We usually have a couple of weeks of contact before our scrimmage and we usually have a week between our scrimmage and the first game,” Fairmont Senior rising senior linebacker Nicky Scott said of the alterations.
The new layout essentially gives teams only one scrimmage opportunity, and there will be plenty of programs that will opt to bypass that chance. In past preseasons, practically every team scrimmages at least once and many schedule two scrimmages on consecutive weekends.
“The fact that we only get one scrimmage means we’re going to have to condense some of our adjustments and evaluations into that one look,” East Fairmont coach Shane Eakle said. “Normally you could try some things you wanted and try some different personnel, and then, based off of that, tweak it for the second scrimmage and then tweak it again for the first game. But now we’re only going to get one tweak so to speak. The approach is going to be the same, we just won’t have the luxury of a second look at it.
“It’ll be a little tight; you don’t have that extra week. This first week is really kind of the competition week, then we start contact next week and we have a short window until the scrimmage. Then we’ll evaluate that scrimmage and start to put together what we think can go for Week 1.”
