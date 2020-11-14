FAIRMONT — The old playoff mantra of “survive and advance” has adopted a new tenor during the first round of a prep football playoff landscape that is quickly devolving into COVID-19-ravaged mess.
After a pair of playoff games were decided via forfeit during the week, 10 of the 11 games originally scheduled for this Sunday were canceled in accordance with Saturday’s DHHR color-coded metrics map, culminating in 12 total first round matchups that were decided via forfeit and thus 12 teams’ seasons that have ended due to forced forfeits.
The lone game that will still be played Sunday is Class AA No. 15 Clay County at No. 2 Bluefield.
The following games scheduled for Sunday were decided by forfeit, based on participating teams being in counties that were deemed ineligible for competition because of a red or orange label:
Class A
No. 16 Tygarts Valley def No. 1 Tug Valley
No. 4 St. Marys def No. 13 Wheeling Central
No. 5 Midland Trail def No. 12 Buffalo
No. 11 Tolsia def No. 6 Williamstown
Class AA
No. 8 Robert C. Byrd def No. 9 Poca
Class AAA
No. 1 Cabell Midland def No. 16 John Marshall
No. 2 South Charleston def No. 15 Ripley
No. 6 Spring Valley def No. 11 Hurricane
No. 10 Princeton def No. 7 Wheeling Park
No. 9 Spring Mills def No. 8 Parkersburg
CLASS AAA
No. 5 Bridgeport 55, No. 12 Washington 7
BRIDGEPORT — Class AAA No. 5 Bridgeport (7-1) had few issues in defeating No. 12 Washington (5-5) at Wayne Jamison Field.
Cam Cole carried seven times for 195 yards and three touchdowns and also passed for a score.
JT Muller ran 10 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns and JD Love added a score and 79 yards on seven carries.
Washington’s touchdown came on a 15-yard pass from Francisco Amore to James Williams.
Bridgeport led 42-7 at the half.
Next is a trip to No. 4 Martinsburg next weekend.
No. 3 Musselman 64, No. 14 University 26
BUNKER HILL — Senior Blake Hartman became West Virginia high school football’s career scoring leader and tied the career touchdown mark as No. 3 Musselman overwhelmed visiting University 64-26.
Hartman entered action needing eight touchdowns and 10 points to break the marks.
He wound up with seven touchdowns and scored 42 points as Musselman played for the first time in a month.
Hartman returned a punt 49 yards for a touchdown to give the Applemen a 7-0 lead in the first 28 seconds of the game.
He added touchdown runs of 14, 2, 2, 9, 6 and 1 yard on the way to rushing for nearly 300 yards.
Hartman entered play averaging more than 200 yards per game on the ground.
Nick Zamora added a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Applemen (7-1).
Daminn Cunningham returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, making the score at the time 37-7.
He returned another kickoff 76 yards to set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Jaeden Hammack, who replaced injured starter Chase Edwards at quarterback.
Hammack also caught a 6-yard TD pass and threw a 5-yard scoring strike to Sage Clawges.
The Applemen will move into the state semifinals as both potential second-round opponents were in the orange on Saturday’s state COVID-19 map and are unable to play.
University’s season ended at 3-4.
CLASS AA
No. 13 Herbert Hoover 34, No. 4 Liberty Raleigh 33
BECKLEY – Nick Grayam threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Devin Hatfield with 2:01 left to play Friday night, giving Herbert Hoover a 34-33 comeback victory against No. 4 seed Liberty Raleigh in a first-round Class AA playoff game at Woodrow Wilson.
The No. 13 Huskies (6-2) trailed 27-17 in the second quarter before storming back. They committed six turnovers – three fumbles and three interceptions, two of those returned for touchdowns by the Raiders, including one of 100 yards by Logan Dodrill.
Grayam hit on 14 of 22 passes for 265 yards and three TDs and ran for a score. For Liberty (6-1), Ryan Simms and Isaac Atkins each had two touchdowns. Atkins carried 17 times for 94 yards.
CLASS A
No. 14 East Hardy 25, No. 3 Doddridge County 19
WEST UNION — Class A No. 3 Doddridge County spotted No. 14 East Hardy to an 18-0 advantage and had its rally attempt fall short Saturday at Cline Stansberry Stadium.
Dawson Price hauled in touchdown receptions of 85, 31 and 11 yards from Cougars’ quarterback Christian Dove, while Alex Miller contributed a 3-yard rushing touchdown.
Dove completed 11 of 18 passes for 276 yards with Price accounting for 144 of those yards with four catches.
Dylan Knight ran for a three-yard score and had a 25-yard TD reception for the Bulldogs (6-2), while Seth Richards added a three-yard TD catch.
East Hardy (6-2) advances to the quarterfinals to face the winner of Tolsia-Williamstown.
No. 7 Ritc
hie County 16, No. 10 Wirt County 7
ELLENBORO — Ritchie County’s Graden McKinney spent the last few weeks on the sideline recovering from COVID-19 and just watching his teammates play without him.
When he finally got back on the field, he wasted zero time making his presence felt.
His 72-yard scoring run with 7:57 left in a tight game gave Ritchie County all the cushion it needed in a 16-7 win over Wirt County in the opening round of the playoff game.
McKinney’s trot came after neither team found much success moving the ball after halftime. Actually, neither group had much success finding the end zone or sustaining drives all afternoon.
Both defenses were up to the task. Rick Haught’s Rebels limited the Tigers to 172 yards and Jason Hickman’s group held an explosive Ritchie offense to 262 stripes.
Gus Morrison, Ritchie County’s leading rusher on the season, only picked up 46 yards on 12 carries. This was second to McKinney’s 136 yards on just six carries. Garrett Parsons gained 79 yards on 21 carries. He also scored the only touchdown that gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 3:03 remaining in the opening half.
It was the only scoring they would do as three other first half trips to the red zone ended in a turnover on downs.
Ritchie wasn’t much better, but they made the plays when needed. Austin Bartlett’s safety to seal the game, McKinney’s run, and Gus Morrison’s 17-yard dash to pay dirt all helped to send Ritchie County to a second round matchup against either Madonna or Greenbrier West.
