Class AAA No. 10 East Fairmont started its season with a big-time road victory on Wednesday, as the Bees defeated sectional and Big 10 Conference foe Grafton 60-34.
East Fairmont, which pulled off the pedal in the fourth, scored 50 points through three quarters, including 26 in the second period alone, to roll to the win. The Bees had 11 total players score in the game, with senior forward Somer Stover tallying a team-high 10 points to lead the way.
Stover, who scored eight of her 10 points in the first half, also had six rebounds for the Bees. In addition to Stover, East Fairmont had four other players score five-plus points, as Kierra Bartholow had nine points, all on 3-pointers, Kylea Lopez had nine points, and each of Mackenzie Moyer and Kenly Rogers had eight points.
Kianna Casuccio, Morgan Cochran, Sophia Schnore, Kyleigh Fridley, and Jalyn Jenkins also scored for the Bees. Cochran and Lopez also tied for the team-lead with seven rebounds apiece, while Bartholow nabbed a team-high four steals, and each of Casuccio and Rogers had three steals.
East Fairmont will play again on Friday when it hosts Class AAA No. 2 North Marion in an intercounty showdown at 7:30 p.m.
