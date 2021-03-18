WESTON — North Marion returned from its 10-day quarantine period with a 75-765 victory over Lewis County on the road on Wednesday.
The Lady Huskies opened up an 11-point lead at 30-19 after the first quarter, mostly due to their full-court pressure. But Lewis County came back to narrow the gap to 46-40 at halftime and kept that same pace through the third quarter at 58-53.
Sophomore Olivia Toland scored a team-high 24 points to lead the way for the Huskies, with nearly half of her points coming in the first quarter when she poured in 11 points. Toland also nabbed six steals and handed out three assists.
Senior point guard Karlie Denham just a missed a double-double with 19 points and nine assists, to go with four rebounds and three steals. And Denham was also the Huskies' go-to in crunch time as she scored 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter. Junior forward Katlyn Carson added a double-double performance as well, with 12 points and 11 rebounds to go with three blocks.
Freshman Emma Freels also cracked double figures for the Huskies with 10 points and three assists, while Adryan Stemple nabbed a team-best seven steals.
Lewis County was powered by a collective scoring effort, as each of Emma Cayton, Hannah Brown, Olivia Krinov and Emma Post tied for the team lead with 12 points apiece.
North Marion will play again on Friday when it hosts Robert C. Byrd.
