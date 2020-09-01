FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior's Bekah Jenkins finished 15th overall in the West Virginia Girls' Invitational Golf Championship on Tuesday at Mingo Bottom Golf Club.
Jenkins was one of two Marion County representatives in Tuesday's tournament, with freshman teammate Gianna Koski also representing the Polar Bears.
Jenkins' 15th place finish came after she carded a 95 for her 18-hole round. Koski, meanwhile, shot a 131.
Parkersburg's Molly McLean won the invitational with a round of 75, one stroke better than runner-up Kerri-Anne Cook of Wayne. McLean and Cook were the only two golfers to post rounds below 80 on the day.
Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane finished third overall with an 81, while Cabell Midland's Taylor Sargent, Woodrow Wilson's Mary Denny, and Berkeley Springs' Sara Veara finished in a three-way tie for fourth with 82s.
North Marion wins quad match
North Marion earned three more victories on Tuesday with a resounding quad match victory over Lincoln, Liberty and South Harrison.
The Huskies posted a three-man, 9-hole team score of 122 to finish 25 strokes ahead of Lincoln's total of 147. Liberty shot a 150, while South Harrison posted a 158.
Senior Michael Harris turned in another stalwart round for the Huskies to lead the victory. Harris captured medalist honors with the low round of the day after posting a 1-over 37.
NMHS teammate Dylan Runner was not far off Harris' pace, shooting an impressive round of 3-over 39 himself to finish second among individuals by six strokes.
Logan Hostutier posted a low round of 46 for Lincoln, while Liberty was led by Jacob Gallagher's 45 and South Harrsion's best round came from Ethan Titus with a 46.
