FAIRMONT — North Marion picked up a pair of wins on Thursday as the Huskies defeated Morgantown and Bridgeport in a tri match.
The Huskies shot a four-person, 9-hole score of 165 to win the tri match, besting Bridgeport's 177 and Morgantown's 182.
Michael Harris led NMHS by carding a 38 to take medalist honors for the second consecutive day after he shot an 18-hole score of 71 on Wednesday in the Huskies' quad match victory at Green Hills Country Club.
Harris' low round of 38 on Thursday was good for one stroke better than teammate Michael Tarley's impressive round of 39. Along with Harris' 38 and Tarley's 39, the Huskies also got a 43 from Will Lemasters.
Bridgeport's second-place finish was led by Josh Gervais and Conner Meese, who shot a 40 and 43, respectively.
Conner Decker and and Isabella Ferrell each carded a 45 to lead Morgantown.
North Marion will play again Monday when the Huskies will tee off at 8:45 a.m. at Oglebay Resort in the Wheeling Invitational.
