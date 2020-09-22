FAIRMONT — Just one day after East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior and North Marion started postseason play with the Big 10 Conference tournament Monday at Bel Meadow Golf Club, the three Marion County squads got together for the Marion County championship Tuesday at Apple Valley Country Club.
And just as it was on Monday when the Huskies edged Robert C. Byrd by two strokes for the program's first conference championship since 2012, North Marion again claimed the title on Tuesday, defeating its inter-county foes.
North Marion tallied a four-person, 9-hole team score of 190 on Tuesday to defeat Fairmont Senior by five strokes and East Fairmont by 22 strokes.
NMHS senior Michael Harris earned medalist honors for the match with the day's low round after carding a 42. Harris won the Big 10 tournament on Monday and thus Big 10 Player of the Year honors by shooting a 74.
Along with Harris' 42, North Marion also had qualifying scores of 49 from Dylan Runner and dueling 50s from each of Will Lemasters and Michael Tarley to finish with the 190 overall score. North Marion's Evan Hall and Preston Ice also competed, carding a 52 and 56, respectively.
Fairmont Senior finished second among the three teams with a team score of 195. Senior Zack Morgan led the way and just missed Harris for co-medalist honors by shooting a 42. The Polar Bears also got qualifying rounds of 48 from Logan Huffman, 51 from Bekah Jenkins and 54 from Landon Rowan. Landon Barkley, Caden Musgrove and Gianna Koski also competed for Fairmont Senior, with Barkley shooting a 55, Musgrove a 60, and Koski a 61.
East Fairmont finished with a team score of 212 on the day, with Tanner Bartholow leading the Bees from the team's No. 2 spot. Bartholow carded a 47 to finish third among all individuals.
The Bees also had qualifying rounds from Jacob Laya with a 51, Traijon Cather with a 55 and Waylon Garrett with a 59.
