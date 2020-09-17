North Marion recorded a four-person, 9-hole score of 188 on Wednesday at The Elks Golf Course in Elkins to win a quad match over Elkins, Philip Barbour and Lewis County.
Aiden Martin shot a 43 to lead the Huskies’ victory and tie for medalist honors as the low round of the day. Evan Hall was close behind for NMHS with a 46.
Philip Barbour finised in second place with a team score of 200, followed by Elkins’ 205 and Lewis County’s 226.
Mason Halfin shot a team-best 45 for the Colts. Tanner Miller led the Tigers and tied Martin for a medalist honrs with a 43. And Ryanne Garrett carded a 47 to lead Lewis County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.