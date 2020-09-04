Boys’ Prep Soccer
East Fairmont High boys beat Grafton
The Bees topped the Bearcats 4-2 Thursday night at Grafton High. Lance Cerullo had two goals in the win for East. Travis Hardwick and Ashton Cole also scored. Evan Parr had one assist.
Prep Golf
North Marion High tops Bridgeport, Philip Barbour
North Marion shot 165 Thursday, edging Bridgeport with 169 and Philip Barbour with 200.
Michael Harris shot 36 for North along with a 40 from Dylan Runner and a 43 from Michael Tarley.
Bridgeport was led by Josh Gervais who carded a 38. He was followed by Mitchell Duez and Drew Hogue both shooting 42s.
Brayden Cole was the top scorer for the Colts with a 45.
The Huskies are now 39-12-1 overall. 8-1 in the Big 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.