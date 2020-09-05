PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Lady Bees blow past Berkeley Springs
East Fairmont defeated Berkeley Springs 6-1 on the road Saturday to improve to 3-0 on the season.
The Lady Bees were led by freshman Kierstyn Maxey's hat trick in the victory. Lilly Miller, Kaylee Kenney, and McKenzie Moyer also scored goals for EFHS, with Moyer and Olivia Wilson collecting the team's assists.
East Fairmont will play again Tuesday when it hosts North Marion at East-West Stadium in a rematch of last season's sectional championship game.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Cerullo leads East Fairmont past Berkeley Springs
Senior Lance Cerullo scored four goals and tallied an assist to lead East Fairmont past Berkeley Springs 7-2 on the road on Saturday.
Along with Cerullo's four goals, Blake Boyers, Travis Hardwick and Jesse Rush also scored for the Bees, while Luke Hawranick and Eli Morris each had an assist.
Tristan Romo scored two goals for the Indians, one of which was on a penalty kick.
East Fairmont (2-1) will play again Thursday when it travels to Robert C. Byrd.
PREP GOLF
Fairmont Senior finishes 3rd at Bel Meadow
Fairmont Senior finished in third out of five competing teams in an 18-hole tournament at Bel Meadow on Friday.
The Polar Bears recorded a four-person team score of 373, finishing behind Keyser's winning total of 353 and Buckhannon-Upshur's second-place total of 358.
The Bucs' Evan Coffman took medalist honors with a low round of 78 after shooting a 37 on the front nine and a 41 on the back nine.
Zack Morgan led Fairmont Senior with a round of 82, which was good for third among individuals and one stroke from second. Joining Morgan as the Polar Bears' qualifying scores were Logan Huffman's 84, Landen Barkley's 102 and Bekah Jenkins' 105.
