PREP BOYS SOCCER
Cerullo's hat trick leads East Fairmont past Frankfort
East Fairmont senior all-state forward Lance Cerullo tallied three goals for a hat trick to on Saturday as the Bees defeated Frankfort 6-3 on the road. Luke Hawranick, Eli Morris and Travis Hardwick also scored for East Fairmont.
The Bees (3-1) will play again Tuesday in the latest edition of the East-West rivarly when they host Fairmont Senior (4-1) at 6 p.m. at East-West Stadium.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
East Fairmont smokes Frankfort 8-0
East Fairmont rolled past Frankfort 8-0 on the road on Saturday to remain undefeated on the season. The Lady Bees are now 6-0.
Kierstyn Maxey led the way for EFHS, recording a hat trick with three goals. She also chipped in a pair of assists. Maddie Lott added two goals for the Bees, while Becky Buchanan, McKenzie Moyer and Ally Comas also scored goals for EFHS. Olivia Wilson, Kaylee Kenney, Hannah Robinson and Makayla Comas all recorded assists.
In the goal, Kayla Black and Zoe Boyles combined for the shutout victory.
East Fairmont (6-0) will play again on Tuesday when it takes on crosstown rival Fairmont Senior (2-1) at 8 p.m. at East-West Stadium.
PREP GOLF
Wheeling Park downs North Marion at Williams Country Club
Wheeling Park defeated North Marion and Brooke in a tri-match on Friday at Williams Country Club. The Patriots recorded a four-person, 18-hole team score of 311, besting North Marion's 364 and Brooke, which didn't have enough golfers to qualify.
Wheeling Park was led by a pair of fantastic rounds from Noah Seivertson and James Salvatore, who finished in a three-way tie for medalist honors with Brooke's Ryan Bilby. The trio, who are three of the best golfers in the entire state, each shot an even-par 72 on the day.
For North Marion, Michael Harris led the way with a team-best round of 82. Dylan Runner carded an 89 in NMHS's No. 2 spot, and Bryce Rhoades' 91 and Preston Ice's or Michael Tarley's 102 rounded out the Huskies' four qualifying scores. Evan Hall also competed for North Marion, shooting a 107.
