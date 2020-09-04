Boys’ Prep Soccer
East Fairmont High boys beat Grafton
The Bees topped the Bearcats 4-2 Thursday night at Grafton High. Lance Cerullo had two goals in the win for East. Travis Hardwick and Ashton Cole also scored. Evan Parr had one assist.
Girls' Prep Soccer
East Fairmont shuts out Grafton
The East Fairmont Lady Bees are off to a 2-0 start to the season after defeating Grafton 1-0 on the road on Thursday. Kiersten Maxey scored the game's lone goal in dramatic fashion as she received an assist from McKenzie Moyer with just a minute and a half remaining in the game.
Kayla Black worked the shutout in the goal for the Bees with six saves.
East Fairmont will play again Saturday at Berkeley Springs.
Prep Golf
North Marion High tops Bridgeport, Philip Barbour
North Marion shot 165 Thursday, edging Bridgeport with 169 and Philip Barbour with 200.
Michael Harris shot 36 for North along with a 40 from Dylan Runner and a 43 from Michael Tarley.
Bridgeport was led by Josh Gervais who carded a 38. He was followed by Mitchell Duez and Drew Hogue both shooting 42s.
Brayden Cole was the top scorer for the Colts with a 45.
The Huskies are now 39-12-1 overall, and 8-1 in the Big 10.
Prep Volleyball
North Marion sweeps Lincoln in 3 sets
North Marion swept Lincoln in three sets on Thursday (25-15, 25-17, 25-18).
Maggie Poling led the Lady Huskies with 9 kills, 6 aces and 6 digs. Kiley Brown added 6 kills, 5 aces and 2 digs.
Taylor Kerere tallied a team-high 23 assists to go with 3 aces, a block and a kill, and Leah Barker led the team with 14 digs and an ace.
Bella Fetty added another 5 kills and 5 digs for North Marion, and Kennedy Beaty had 2 kills and 4 digs, Khya Kolb had 3 kills and Emily Simmons had 2 kills.
North Marion will play again Tuesday in a tri-match with Fairmont Senior and Bridgeport.
